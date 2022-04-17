How to watch the Boston Marathon 2022?

The Boston Marathon 2022 will take place on Monday, 18 April and you can watch all the live streaming coverage online as arguably the strongest fields in the race history face-off on the street. The event is part of the 2022 World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race series event.

Where Can I Watch The Boston Marathon 2022?

You can watch the live TV broadcast on USA Network, while live streaming is on Peacock, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. In addition, you can also stream the race on WBZ-TV (CBS NEWS BOSTON) and listen the unique radio coverage on WBZ News Radio 1030. The coverage begins Monday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Below is the schedule of the race start times:

Men’s wheelchair — 9:02 a.m. ET

Women’s wheelchair — 9:05 a.m. ET

Handcycles and duos — 9:30 a.m. ET

Elite Men — 9:37 a.m. ET

Elite Women — 9:45 a.m. ET

Para athletics — 9:50 a.m. ET

Wave 1 — 10:00 a.m. ET

Wave 2 — 10:25 a.m. ET

Wave 3 — 10:50 a.m. ET

Wave 4 — 11:15 a.m. ET

Build-up Racing Reports

The battle on the women’s side is expected to come from the renew rivalry between Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir of Kenyan and 2018 World Half Marathon Championships silver medalist Joyciline Jepkosgei, who is a dominant force in road racing.

Carrying the local hopes on Monday will be American Tokyo 2021 Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel.

Jepkosgei enters the Boston Marathon race aiming to add to the London Marathon title she won last October, while her personal best sits at 2:17:43, achieved when winning that race as well and ranks No. 7 on the all-time list.

Jepchirchir, meanwhile, is ranked No. 5 all-time with her personal best of 2:17:16 and the two-time World Half Marathon champion is bracing for an intense battle against her countrywoman and the leading runners in Boston.

“I’m feeling good and I’m feeling fit,” Jepchirchir said. “It will be a good race because there are lots of strong ladies in this field.”

Similar to Jepchirchir, Jepkosgei is also feeling confident ahead of the contest.

“My preparation has gone well. I’ve been focused on this race for the past three months,” Jepkosgei noted.

“I know the course is tough, but I’m prepared for it and feeling strong. I’ll do my best.”

The race will also see two other women with sub-2:20 lifetime bests toeing the starting line. London Marathon runner-up Degitu Azimeraw (2:17:58), and two-time world champion Edna Kiplagat (2:19:50) are expected to be among the leading runners.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, a super strong field has also been assembled, despite losing the entry of Ethiopian legendary Kenenisa Bekele, the second-fastest marathoner in history —because he was “just not ready,” according to his agent.

The race will feature five male runners with personal best times faster than 2:04, with Ethiopian Birhanu Legese, the two-time Tokyo Marathon winner leading the entrants with a PB of 2:02:48.

In the meantime, Kenyans Evans Chebet (2:03:00) and Lawrence Cherono (2:03:04), as well as Ethiopians Sisay Lemma (2:03:36), the London winner, and Kinde Atanaw (2:03:51) are the other athletes with PB times under 2:04.

Boston Marathon 2022 Elite Fields

Women

Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) 2:17:16

Joyciline Jepkosgei (KEN) 2:17:43

Degitu Azimeraw (ETH) 2:17:58

Edna Kiplagat (KEN) 2:19:50

Etagegn Woldu (ETH) 2:20:16

Ababel Yeshaneh (ETH) 2:20:51

Desiree Linden (USA) 2:22:38

Viola Cheptoo (KEN) 2:22:44

Charlotte Purdue (GBR) 2:23:26

Molly Seidel (USA) 2:24:42

Malindi Elmore (CAN) 2:24:50

Mary Ngugi (KEN) 2:25:20

Monicah Ngige (KEN) 2:25:32

Natasha Wodak (CAN) 2:26:19

Sara Vaughn (USA) 2:26:53

Nell Rojas (USA) 2:27:12

Stephanie Bruce (USA) 2:27:47

Dakotah Lindwurm (USA) 2:29:04

Angie Orjuela (COL) 2:29:12

Bria Wetsch (USA) 2:29:50

Maegan Krifchin (USA) 2:30:17

Elaina Tabb (USA) 2:30:33

Sydney Devore (USA) 2:32:39

Kodi Kleven (CAN) 2:32:45

Men

Birhanu Legese (ETH) 2:02:48

Evans Chebet (KEN) 2:03:00

Lawrence Cherono (KEN) 2:03:04

Sisay Lemma (ETH) 2:03:36

Kinde Atanaw (ETH) 2:03:51

Lemi Berhanu (ETH) 2:04:33

Lelisa Desisa (ETH) 2:04:45

Gabriel Geay (TAN) 2:04:55

Benson Kipruto (KEN) 2:05:13

Geoffrey Kamworor (KEN) 2:05:23

Eric Kiptanui (KEN) 2:05:47

Bethwell Yegon (KEN) 2:06:14

Yuki Kawauchi (JPN) 2:07:27

Albert Korir (KEN) 2:08:03

Amanuel Mesel (ERI) 2:08:17

Tsegay Tuemay (ERI) 2:09:07

Scott Fauble (USA) 2:09:09

Colin Bennie (USA) 2:09:38

Trevor Hofbauer (CAN) 2:09:51

Jared Ward (USA) 2:09:25

Ian Butler (USA) 2:09:45

Mick Iacofano (USA) 2:09:55

Jake Riley (USA) 2:10:02

Jerrell Mock (USA) 2:10:37

Jemal Yimer (ETH) 2:10:38

Matt McDonald (USA) 2:11:10

Matt Llano (USA) 2:11:14

Elkanah Kibet (USA) 2:11:15

CJ Albertson (USA) 2:11:18