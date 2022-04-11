Connect with us

How to watch the CARIFTA Games 2022?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the CARIFTA Games 2022 on Sportsmax TV and the Sportsmax App from Saturday, 16 April to Sunday, 18 April at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

Published

Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022
Tia Clayton in action at the Jamaica high school Champs 2022

After a successful week at staging the local boys’ and girls’ high school championships – Champs 2022 – from April 5-9, Jamaica will now prepare to host its Caribbean neighbors at this weekend’s CARIFTA Games 2022. As part of the returning excitement, you can watch live streaming coverage of the entire event on Sportsmax TV and the Sportsmax App.

The three-day meeting, which has fostered several of the region’s top athletes, including Usain Bolt, Veronica Campbell-Brown, Debbie Ferguson, Yohan Blake, Kirani James, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Omar McLeod, Pauline Davis, and Shericka Jackson, among many others, will take place inside the National Stadium in Kingston, this year from April 16-18.

After the COVID-29 global pandemic forced the cancelation of the last two stagings in 2020 and 2021, the CARIFTA Games will be making a return for the first time since 2019.

Leading Caribbean sports broadcaster SportsMax Limited, announced recently that it will air the games live on its channels, SportsMax and SportsMax+ channels within the streaming Mobile App.

The release revealed also that the Caribbean’s premier sports and entertainment network will partner with several free-to-air stations to televise the popular junior age-group Games across the region.

Where else can you watch the CARIFTA Games 2022?

Fans will be able to watch and stream the coverage live on CVM TV in Jamaica, CNC3 in Trinidad, CBC in Barbados, and Winners TV in St Lucia.

“SportsMax will bring its world-class expertise and team to deliver the highest level of production, bringing quality to viewers across the world like never seen before for CARIFTA,” SportsMax CEO, Nicolas Matthews said in a release on the broadcaster’s website over the weekend.

“Our team of highly innovative, passionate, and qualified professionals will ensure viewers get the best seat in the house.

“As the Caribbean’s leading broadcaster, we will showcase athletes on screen from across the region as they compete to see who is the Caribbean’s best.”

As part of its overall coverage, SportsMax will also provide clips of the action on its YouTube channel, while World-Track will provide daily recaps, medal updates and results throughout the entire three days.

