How to watch the Haspa Marathon Hamburg 2022?

The Haspa Marathon Hamburg 2022 will take place on Sunday, 24 April and you can watch the race live online on NDR Sports and on the ndr.de website. The live stream will start at 2:25 am ET / 8:25 am local time, while complete results will be posted here once they become available at the conclusion of the race.

Watch Live Streaming Coverage Here

Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw, the Half Marathon World Championships bronze medalist in 2020, will start as the runner to beat on the women’s side, and the 22-year-old is hoping for a winning performance to her marathon career this weekend.

Read more: How to watch the Vienna City Marathon 2022?

Yehualaw, who recently improved the world 10k record in Castellón, Spain, has her eyes set on breaking the course record of 2:21:54. Her compatriot Meselech Melkamu ran 2:21:54 in 2016 to set the previous mark.

“I looked at the course. Hamburg is wonderful, has a great scenery,” said Yehualaw. “They say the people here are very friendly and the organization is very good.

“I hope I can perform very well here and will try to set a new course record.”

In addition to Yehualaw, the women’s field will also feature last year’s winner Gadise Mulu of Ethiopia who ran a PB of 2:26:20 for the victory at that time, as well as the winner from 2019, Dabibe Kuma of Ethiopia.

In the meantime, Ethiopian Berlin Marathon champion Guye Adola headlines the men’s race and he comes in with a PB of 2:03:46 from 2017.

The 2014 Half Marathon World Championships bronze medalist is set to battle with his compatriot Tsegaye Mekonnen, who won the Haspa Marathon Hamburg 2017 with a time of 2:07:26.

Mekonnen, however, has a personal best of 2:04:32 and owns five times that are under 2:10 for the marathon, including two faster than 2:05.

The Haspa Marathon Hamburg men’s course record is 2:05:30 and was set by Kenyan great Eliud Kipchoge in 2013.

Ethiopian Kinde Atanaw (2:03:51 PB), compatriot Abebe Degefa (2:04:51 PB) and the Kenyan Barselius Kipyego (2:04:48 PB) are the three other runners aiming to race to the top of podium in Hamburg, on Sunday.

Around 20,000 participants are expected to take part at the 36th edition of Germany’s largest spring marathon this weekend in the three competitions —the marathon, half marathon and marathon relay.

“We are very pleased that this major Hamburg sporting event can now take place again in this form and thus send an important signal for the athletes as well as for the city and beyond,” said Hamburg’s State Councillor for Sport Christoph Holstein at a press conference.

Haspa Marathon Hamburg 2022 Elite Entrants

Men Elite Field:

Abebe Negewo ETH 2:04:06

Tsegaye Mekonnen ETH 2:04:32

Barselius Kipyego KEN 2:04:48

Dejene Debele ETH 2:05:46

Simon Kipkosgei KEN 2:07:07

Cybrian Kotut KEN 2:07:11

Bernard Ngeno KEN 2:07:18

Amos Mitei KEN 2:07:28

Workineh Tadesse ETH 2:07:42

Abrar Osman ERI 2:07:46

Mustafa Kedir ETH 2:07:49

Alfred Koech KEN 2:09:01

Victor Kiplangat UGA 2:10:18

Bazezew Asmare ETH 2:10:51

Masresha Bere ETH 2:10:55

Arturo Esparza MEX 2:11:04

Philipp Pflieger GER 2:12:15

Johannes Motschmann GER 2:12:18

Gasper Csere HUN 2:14:34

Dario Castro MEX 2:14:51

Marco Salami ITA 2:14:57

Stephen Kissa UGA Debut

Ronald Kirui KEN Debut

Ibrahim Hassan DJI Debut

Filimon Abraham GER Debut

Women’s Elite Field

Priscah Jeptoo KEN 2:20:14

Dibabe Kuma ETH 2:23:24

Carla Rocha POR 2:24:47

Tseginesh Mekonnen ETH 2:24:50

Gadise Mulu ETH 2:26:20

Alice Cherono KEN 2:26:51

Deborah Schöneborn GER 2:26:55

Kristina Hendel CRO 2:27:31

Rosa Chacha ECU 2:28:17

Andreia Hessel BRA 2:34:55

Maria Sagnes Wagan NOR 2:35:34

Camilla Elofsson SWE 2:35:37

Yalemzerf Yehualaw ETH Debut

Alia Mohamed UAE Debut