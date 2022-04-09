How to watch the NN Marathon Rotterdam 2022?

Connect with us

You can watch live streaming coverage of the NN Marathon Rotterdam 2022 on Sunday, April 10 as several runners hunt world championships qualifying standard time.

NN Marathon Rotterdam 2022

The NN Marathon Rotterdam 2022 will take place on Sunday, April 10 and the race will feature several top runners from around the world. The event in The Netherlands is part of the World Athletics Label Road Races Elite Series.

Sunday’s race will begin at 10:00 am local time or 4:00 am Eastern Time (ET). For the fans in North America, you can watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Rotterdam Marathon on FloTrack with their coverage starting at 3:50 a.m. SIGN UP HERE. if you don’t already have an account.

Kenya’s Stella Barsioso, last year’s winner on the women’s side is back to defend her title with a number of other top international runners toeing the starting line on Sunday morning. Read more: Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris 2022 results and highlights; Jeptum, Gelmisa take crowns

Haven Hailu of Ethiopia, Kenyan-Bahraini runner Rose Chelimo and Sara Catarina Ribeiro of Portugal will also look to challenge for the top prize, while some of the athletes will be aiming to set personal bests or national records.

Meanwhile, Marius Kipserem, who won the NN Marathon Rotterdam titles in 2016 and 2019, makes a return for this year’s event with the hope of reclaiming the record he lost to Belgium’s Bashir Abdi last year.

Abdi recorded a time of 2:03:36 to set the course record and win the NN Marathon Rotterdam 2021 last year, but Kipserem is confident that he can challenge that mark this year if conditions are favorable.

The women’s course record of 2:18:58 was set by Tiki Gelana in 2012 prior to her winning the Olympic Games marathon title in London.

Dutch runner Nienke Brinkman enters Sunday’s race confident about making a name for herself again as she targets a quality performance at the 41st edition of NN Marathon Rotterdam.

The course of the NN Marathon Rotterdam is regarded as one of the fastest in the world. The evidence is there to show this as well with no fewer than three world records have been set in the past. The Dutch record is held by Abdi Nageeye, who crossed the finish line on the heroic Coolsingel in 2019 with a time of 02:06:18.

The race will also provide an opportunity for runners to attempt the qualifying standard for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, later this summer, as well as the European Championships marks for Munich in August.

Course records NN Marathon Rotterdam
Bashir Abdi (M) – 02:03:36 (2021)
Marius Kipserem (M) – 02:04:11 (2019)
Tiki Gelana (V) – 02:18:58 (2012)

The main race on Sunday gets underway in a series of 5 waves, at:

1st Wave: 10.00. am
2nd Wave: 10.07 am
3rd Wave: 10.14 am
4th Wave: 10.21 am
5th Wave: 10.28 am



