Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the Payton Jordan Invitational 2022?

Watch the live streaming coverage of the Payton Jordan Invitational 2022 on Flotrack on Friday (29). Expect to see some cracking competitions in the endurance races.

Published

Payton-Jordan-Invitational-2022
Payton Jordan Invitational 2022

You can watch all the live streaming coverage from the 2022 Payton Jordan – Cardinal Invitational on Friday, April 29 with a FloTrack Pro subscription. Live broadcast will come from the Cobb Track and Angell Field in Palo Alto, California.

Don’t miss the webcast on the busy night as the meeting return to the calendar after a three-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch The Live Streaming Here | Follow The Live results

READ MORE: Day 3: 2022 Drake Relays order of events schedule; how to watch?

The meeting, which has attracted several of the top distance runners around the country, is expected to feature a number of athletes who are looking to achieve the World Athletics Championships qualifying standards for this summer.

Leading the list of top collegian are Stanford’s Charles Hicks and Ky Robinson in the 10,000m, along with Florida States Adriaan Wildschutt who are also capable of running the world championships standard of 27:28.00. 

The live streaming broadcast on FloTrack will 9:30 p.m. PT.

Event schedule time US Pacific

Field Events

4:00 PM – Men’s High Jump – 1 Flight
To Follow Women’s Pole Vault 1 Flight
4:00 PM – Combined Discusv 1 Flight
To Follow Women’s Hammer 1 Flight
To Follow Men’s Hammer 1 Flight

Track Events

6:00 PM – Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles – 1 Heat
6:05 PM – Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles – 1 Heat
6:10 PM – Women’s 400 Meters – 1 Heat
6:15 PM – Men’s 400 Meters – 2 Heats
6:20 PM – Women’s 100 Meters – 1 Heat
6:25 PM – Men’s 100 Meters – 2 Heats
6:40 PM – Women’s 200 Meters – 2 Heats
6:45 PM – Men’s 200 Meters – 2 Heats
7:00 PM – Women’s 800 Meters – Heat 3
7:03 PM – Women’s 800 Meters – Heat 2
7:07 PM – Men’s 800 Meters – Heat 2
7:10 PM – Women’s 800 Meters Heat – 1/Invite
7:14 PM – Men’s 800 Meters Heat – 1/Invite
7:18 PM – Women’s 3000-Meter Steeplechase Heat – 1/Invite
7:33 PM – Men’s 3000-Meter Steeplechase – Heat 2
7:46 PM – Men’s 3000-Meter Steeplechase – Heat 1/Invite
7:59 PM – Women’s 1500 Meters – Heat 4
8:05 PM – Men’s 1500 Meters – Heat 4
8:11 PM – Women’s 1500 Meters – Heat 3
8:17 PM – Men’s 1500 Meters – Heat 3
8:23 PM – Women’s 1500 Meters – Heat 2
8:29 PM – Men’s 1500 Meters – Heat 2
8:35 PM – Women’s 5000 Meters – Heat 2
8:55 PM – Men’s 5000 Meters – Heat 2
9:14 PM – Women’s 1500 Meters – Heat 1/Invite
9:20 PM – Men’s 1500 Meters – Heat 1/Invite
9:26 PM – Women’s 5000 Meters – Heat 1/Invite
9:45 PM – Men’s 5000 Meters – Heat 1/Invite
10:02 PM – Women’s 10,000 Meters – Heat 1/Invite
10:40 PM – Men’s 10,000 Meters – Heat 1/Invite

In this article:,,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022 Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022

Main News

How to watch the CARIFTA Games 2022?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the CARIFTA Games 2022 on Sportsmax TV and the Sportsmax App from Saturday, 16 April to Sunday,...

April 11, 2022
Champs2022_watch_live_streaming Champs2022_watch_live_streaming

Main News

How to watch Jamaica high school CHAMPS 2022?

Watch live streaming coverage of CHAMPS 2022 on 1spotmedia.com and listen to the live radio stream on KLAS FM Radio in Jamaica. Don't miss...

April 4, 2022
Abby_Steiner_10.92_Kentucky_record Abby_Steiner_10.92_Kentucky_record

Main News

Abby Steiner runs world-leading 10.92 at Joe May Invitational 2022

Abby Steiner of Kentucky clocked 10.92 to win the women's 100m with a world-leading time and then did 22.38 into a -5.6 m/s in the...

April 9, 2022
2022-Paris-Marathon-Live 2022-Paris-Marathon-Live

Main News

How to watch the Paris Marathon 2022?

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Paris Marathon which returns to its regular place on the event calendar after COVID-19 forced the race...

April 2, 2022
Advertisement