How to watch the Payton Jordan Invitational 2022?

You can watch all the live streaming coverage from the 2022 Payton Jordan – Cardinal Invitational on Friday, April 29 with a FloTrack Pro subscription. Live broadcast will come from the Cobb Track and Angell Field in Palo Alto, California.
Don’t miss the webcast on the busy night as the meeting return to the calendar after a three-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch The Live Streaming Here | Follow The Live results
The meeting, which has attracted several of the top distance runners around the country, is expected to feature a number of athletes who are looking to achieve the World Athletics Championships qualifying standards for this summer.
Leading the list of top collegian are Stanford’s Charles Hicks and Ky Robinson in the 10,000m, along with Florida States Adriaan Wildschutt who are also capable of running the world championships standard of 27:28.00.
The live streaming broadcast on FloTrack will 9:30 p.m. PT.
Event schedule time US Pacific
Field Events
4:00 PM – Men’s High Jump – 1 Flight
To Follow Women’s Pole Vault 1 Flight
4:00 PM – Combined Discusv 1 Flight
To Follow Women’s Hammer 1 Flight
To Follow Men’s Hammer 1 Flight
Track Events
6:00 PM – Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles – 1 Heat
6:05 PM – Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles – 1 Heat
6:10 PM – Women’s 400 Meters – 1 Heat
6:15 PM – Men’s 400 Meters – 2 Heats
6:20 PM – Women’s 100 Meters – 1 Heat
6:25 PM – Men’s 100 Meters – 2 Heats
6:40 PM – Women’s 200 Meters – 2 Heats
6:45 PM – Men’s 200 Meters – 2 Heats
7:00 PM – Women’s 800 Meters – Heat 3
7:03 PM – Women’s 800 Meters – Heat 2
7:07 PM – Men’s 800 Meters – Heat 2
7:10 PM – Women’s 800 Meters Heat – 1/Invite
7:14 PM – Men’s 800 Meters Heat – 1/Invite
7:18 PM – Women’s 3000-Meter Steeplechase Heat – 1/Invite
7:33 PM – Men’s 3000-Meter Steeplechase – Heat 2
7:46 PM – Men’s 3000-Meter Steeplechase – Heat 1/Invite
7:59 PM – Women’s 1500 Meters – Heat 4
8:05 PM – Men’s 1500 Meters – Heat 4
8:11 PM – Women’s 1500 Meters – Heat 3
8:17 PM – Men’s 1500 Meters – Heat 3
8:23 PM – Women’s 1500 Meters – Heat 2
8:29 PM – Men’s 1500 Meters – Heat 2
8:35 PM – Women’s 5000 Meters – Heat 2
8:55 PM – Men’s 5000 Meters – Heat 2
9:14 PM – Women’s 1500 Meters – Heat 1/Invite
9:20 PM – Men’s 1500 Meters – Heat 1/Invite
9:26 PM – Women’s 5000 Meters – Heat 1/Invite
9:45 PM – Men’s 5000 Meters – Heat 1/Invite
10:02 PM – Women’s 10,000 Meters – Heat 1/Invite
10:40 PM – Men’s 10,000 Meters – Heat 1/Invite