How to watch the Velocity Fest 10 track meet in Jamaica?

Several of Jamaica’s top overseas-based and local senior athletes will be competing at the National Stadium in Kingston, today, April 2 at the Velocity Fest 10 track and field meet. You can watch live streaming coverage via the TrackAlerts YouTube TV with results expected to follow, once they become available.

The meeting, which is a part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger Series, will begin at 5:00 pm local time / 6:00 pm ET with the coverage lasting for three hours. Read more: Jamaica’s Briana Williams wins 200m at 2022 Florida Relays

Leading the list of stars that will be in action today are Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson, World Athletics Indoors bronze medal winner Stephanie McPherson, as well as World Championships long jump gold medalist Tajay Gayle and world silver medalist Shaneika Ricketts.

Jackson, who finished third in the Jamaican 100m Olympic medal sweep in Tokyo, last summer, will headline the list of stars lining up in the women’s 400m. The field will also include the world leader over the 100m, Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas, who last week ran 10.99 seconds.

World Championships 400m hurdles bronze medallist Rushell Clayton and Candice McLeod are also slated to jazz up the battle for the one-lap crown. Read more: Day 2 order of events: 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays, how to watch

McPherson, who won a bronze medal in the 400m and then anchored Jamaica to the gold medal in the 4x400m at the recently concluded World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, heads the list of athletes who are slated to contest the women’s 200m at the Velocity Fest 10 track meet.

Doha world silver medalist in the triple jump, Shaneika Ricketts, will feature in her specialty, while Janieve Russell and Junelle Bromfield will run the women’s 400m hurdles.

On the men’s side, meanwhile, 2019 world long jump champion Gayle will go in that event this weekend after running the 100m last week, with world silver medalist Fedrick Dacres, being joined by Travis Smikle and Chad Wright in the men’s discus throw.

In the sprints, Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes will take on several Jamaicans, including former world champion Yohan Blake, Olympian Oblique Seville, and the in-form Ackeem Blake in the men’s 100m.

Tyquendo Tracy, quarter-miler Demish Gaye, and Great Britain’s Miguel Francis will contest the men’s 200m.

Order of Events and Schedule For The Velocity Fest 10

Note: All times are listed in CT

Time Gender Event Round

17:00 Women 100m Semi-Final

17:00 Men High Jump Final

17:00 Men Long Jump Final

17:00 Men Shot Put Final

17:15 Men 100m Semi-Final

17:45 Women 400m Hurdles Final

17:45 Women Discus Throw Final

17:55 Men 400m Hurdles Final

18:00 Women Triple Jump Final

18:05 Women 400m Final

18:15 Men 400m Final

18:30 Men Discus Throw Final

18:35 Women 800m Final

18:40 Men 800m Final

19:00 Women 200m Final

19:10 Men 200m Final

19:15 Men Javelin Throw Final

19:35 Men 110m Hurdles Final

19:45 Women 100m Hurdles Final

19:55 Women 100m Final

20:00 Men 100m Final