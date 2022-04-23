Connect with us

How to watch the Vienna City Marathon 2022?

You can watch the live webcast streaming coverage of the Vienna City Marathon 2022 on Sunday, 24 April, with live updates and results also available.

Published

vienna-city-marathon-2022
Vibian Chepkirui ready for Vienna City Marathon Photo by VCM / Jenia Symonds

WIEN, Austria — The 2022 Vienna City Marathon will take place on Sunday, 24 April and you can watch the live streaming broadcast online and on the Vienna City Marathon website for free worldwide, as well as at ORF Sport.

Live broadcasting coverage will start at 9:00am local time / 3:00 am ET and fans around the world should brace themselves for something quick to close out this weekend with the webcast available live from 8.30 am local time / 2:30 am ET at www.vienna-marathon.com.

The organizers have also revealed that there will be live English updates during the elite races on the event’s Twitter account by clicking here. A complete results report will follow the race on World-Track and Field once they become available.

Meanwhile, when the race gets underway, defending champion Vibian Chepkirui will seek to claim back-to-back titles in Wien after outpacing her rivals at last year’s event.

The Kenyan runner clocked 2:24:29 to set a personal best last September, and is making the quick turnaround to Austria in a much better shape seven months later. She believes she’s ready to drop a time of around 2:20 on Sunday.

This means Chepkirui is confident about not only lowering her personal best, but also break the current Vienna City Marathon course record of 2:22:12.

The 27-year-old is apparently taking inspirations from the performance of her training partner Joan Melly, who last Sunday won the Seoul Marathon with a course record of 2:18:04.

“I have very good memories of Vienna and I am happy to be back. It is a good course and the people are fantastic,” said Chepkirui during the press conference with the help of her manager Julien di Maria. 

“I have prepared well and because of my training I think that in good weather conditions a time of around 2:20 is possible for me.”

There should be lots of challenges for Chepkirui with four women with faster personal bests than her lining up to take her crown away this weekend.

Among the biggest threats is her Kenyan compatriot Ruth Chebitok, who is finally healthy again after some injury setbacks since running her 2:23:29 PB in Toronto in 2018.

“I had injury problems for some time, but then ran quite well in Berlin last year with 2:28:18,” a more upbeat Chebitok said. “Now I am well prepared and confident that I can run a time around my PB again.”

Caroline Kilel of Kenya comes in with the fastest time among the entrants with a PB of 2:22:34, Ehtiopia’s Sifan Melaku (2:23:49 PB) and Kenya’s Sheila Jerotich (2:24:15 PB) expected to challenge the defending champion.

On the men’s side, meanwhile, Oqbe Kibrom of Eritrea enters as the fastest runner in the Vienna City Marathon 2022 field with a lifetime best of 2:05:53 in 2020.

The 24-year-old will be looking to dethrone defending champion Leonard Langat of Kenya who won the title last year in 2:09:25.

In the meantime, Cosmas Muteti, who is being guided by former world record holder Patrick Makau, is hoping to be among the top finishers on Sunday as he aims to better his PB of 2:08:45 which was set in Berlin last year.

“Patrick is a good coach and I have improved under his guidance,” said Muteti, who is looking forward to racing on Sunday.

Vienna City Marathon 2022 Elite Fields

Men Elite Field:
Oqbe Kibrom ERI 2:05:53
Abdi Fufa ETH 2:05:57
Raymond Choge KEN 2:08:11
Cosmas Muteti KEN 2:08:45
Weldu Gebretsadik NOR 2:09:14
Edwin Soi KEN 2:09:16
Charles Ndiema KEN 2:10:43
Lemawork Ketema AUT 2:10:44
Leonard Langat KEN 2:10:49
Noah Kipkemboi KEN 2:11:09
Victor Serem KEN 2:12:00
Anderson Seroi KEN 2:12:21
Mike Chesire KEN 2:13:28
Tomasz Grycko POL 2:13:30
Solomon Tesfamariam SUI 2:14:51
Abraham Kipyatich KEN Debüt
Timon Theuer AUT Debüt

Women Elite Field:
Caroline Kilel KEN 2:22:34
Ruth Chebitok KEN 2:23:29
Sifan Melaku ETH 2:23:49
Sheila Jerotich KEN 2:24:15
Vibian Chepkirui KEN 2:24:29
Esther Kakuri KEN 2:26:11
Urge Soboka ETH 2:28:10
Nataliya Lehonkova UKR 2:28:58
Kellys Arias COL 2:29:36
Viola Yator KEN 2:30:03
Teresiah Omosa KEN 2:30:12
Benny Cheruiyot KEN 2:34:18
Neja Krsinar SLO 2:35:44

Written By

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

