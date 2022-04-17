Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Jamaica leads Carifta Games 2022 medal standings: Day 2 morning session count

The latest Carifta Games 2022 medal standings after the morning session on Sunday, 16 April. Jamaica leads with 33 medals including 14 gold medals.

Published

Carifta_Games_2022_Medal_Standings-count
Early Carifta Games 2022 Medal Standings after day 2 morning session

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Host nation Jamaica holds a sizable lead atop the medal standings after the morning session on Day 2 at the 2022 Carifta Games at the National Stadium in Kingston. A total of nine countries have already won at least one gold medal at the championships thus far.

READ MORE: Another 2022 Carifta Games gold medal for Guyana; Top 200m runners advanced: Day 2 morning session report

At the end of the early session on Sunday morning, Jamaica finished with 14 gold medals and as expected, leads the overall medal chart by a large margin.

In total, the Caribbean powerhouse has 33 medals, including 14 golds, 14 silvers and five bronze medals.

After sweeping the 400m finals en route to collecting 13 gold medals on the first day of competition on Saturday, Jamaica added another gold medal on Sunday through Jaydon Hibbert, who won the U20 boys’ long jump title.

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago sits second in the medal standings with 12 in total. Read more: Day 2: Carifta Games 2022 order of event schedule; How to watch?

The twin-island so far has two gold medals to go with five silvers and five bronze.

The British Virgin Islands comes next with two golds and a bronze for a collection of three overall medals, while Guyana has four medals at the moment, including two golds and two silvers.

Rounding out the top five teams on the medal chart is The Bahamas with one gold, two silvers and a pair of bronze for a total of five medals overall.

Antigua and Barbuda, French Guiana, The Cayman Islands, and Dominica have all won a gold medal at the 2022 Carifta Games so far.

Barbados has four medals, including three bronze and a silver.

The championships will continue on Sunday afternoon with a host of finals including the 4x100m relays and I am expecting more fireworks from the hosts.

In this article:,,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs

Main News

FSU Relays 2022 heat sheets, live results and schedule

Live results, schedule, and heat sheets for the 2022 FSU Relays, which will take place Thursday (24) to Saturday (26). It is free to...

March 24, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record

Main News

Day 3 Results: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22

Updated results for FINALS ONLY on Day 3 at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 on Sunday. Three world records were broken! See...

March 20, 2022
2022-Raleigh-Relays-Live-Streaming 2022-Raleigh-Relays-Live-Streaming

Main News

Daily schedule, standards and how to watch 2022 Raleigh Relays

How to watch live streaming coverage 2022 Raleigh Relays, as well as the daily schedule and order of events from Thursday, March 24 to...

March 21, 2022
Los-Angeles-Marathon-2022-results Los-Angeles-Marathon-2022-results

Main News

Los Angeles Marathon 2022 Results; Meringor, Korir win titles

The top results at the Los Angeles Marathon 2022 as Kenyans Delvine Meringor and John Korir picking up the wins in the elite races...

March 20, 2022
Advertisement