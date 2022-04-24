Leading 2022 Haspa Marathon Hamburg results; record run by Yehualaw

HAMBURG, Germany — Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw made a remarkable start to her marathon career on Sunday (24) after she ran 2:17:23 to win the 2022 Haspa Marathon Hamburg. The winning time is the fastest-ever time for a women’s marathon debut and the sixth-best on the women’s world marathon all-time list.

Meanwhile, the men’s race was secured with a time of 2:04:47 by Kenya’s Florence Marathon winner Cybrian Kotut, who outsprinted Uganda’s Stephen Kissa in a contest that separated the top two finishers by just one second.

The very closely contested race saw the top four men recording times that were faster than the previous men’s course record of 2:05:30, which was set by Kenyan marathon great Eliud Kipchoge in 2013.

Dominating Run From Yehualaw in Hamburg

On the women’s side, World Half Marathon bronze medalist Yehualaw noted pre-race that she was in good shape entering the 2022 Haspa Marathon Hamburg after setting a world record of 29:14 in the road 10k run in Castellon in February, and she truly delivered with a fine run this weekend on her way to making history.

The 22-year-old who owns a half-marathon PB of 1:03:51, set to finish second behind compatriot Letesenbet Gidey in Valencia last October, dominated her rivals in Hamburg, on Sunday to win by almost nine minutes while improving the Ethiopian record and German all-comers’ best mark in the process.

Yehualaw finished well inside the previous fastest ever women’s marathon debut time of 2:18:56, clocked by current world record holder Paula Radcliffe in 2002.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian runners claimed the top three spots, as Fikrte Wereta registered 2:26:15 for second place and Bone Cheluke clocked 2:26:23 for third. Both runners were also making their marathon debuts.

Kotut Holds off Kissa with Strong Sprint

The men’s contest, meanwhile, was much closer, with Kotut grabbing the victory to deny a marathon debut win for Kissa, who delivered a gallant performance on the day but was unable to hold off the stronger finish from the Kenyan.

Kissa was bettering his previous personal best from 2:07:11, set in Paris in 2016.

However, despite not collecting the win, Kissa was rewarded with a Ugandan national record on his debut with his second-place performance of 2:04:48, while Workineh Tadesse of Ethiopia ran 2:05:07 to complete the podium spots.

But let’s also not forget about Victor Kiplangat from Uganda who ran a PB of 2:05:09 to also go under Kipchoge’s old course record.

2022 Haspa Marathon Results – Leading Finishers

Leading Women Results

1. Yehualaw, Yalemzerf (ETH) 2:17:23

2. Wereta, Fikrte (ETH) 2:26:15

3. Cheluke, Bone (ETH) 2:26:23

4. Mekonnen, Tseginesh (ETH) – 2:26:29

5. Hendel, Kristina (GER) 2:27:29

6. Jeptoo, Priscah (KEN) 2:28:48

7. Chacha, Rosa (ECU) 2:28:52

8. Mulu, Gadise (ETH) 2:29:37

9. Schoneborn, Deborah (GER) 2:29:51

10. Soethout, Jana (GER) 2:34:28

11. Elofsson, Camilla (SWE) 2:35:09

12. Hessel, Andreia (BRA) 2:36:48

13. Cherono, Alice (KEN) 2:40:25

14. Themann, Tabea (GER) 2:40:45

15. Schulstad, Fanny (SWE) 2:40:55

16. Dr. Simon, Laura (FRA) 2:44:55

17. Tempelhagen, Hanna (GER) 2:47:08

18. Uphoff, Tinka (GER) 2:48:11

19. Guarner, Mireia (ESP) 2:48:33

20. Bækgaard Olsen, Stine Katrine (DEN) 2:53:09

Leading Men Results

1. Kotut, Cybrian (KEN) 2:04:47

2. Kissa, Stephen (UGA) 2:04:48

3. Tadesse, Workineh (ETH) 2:05:07

4. Kiplangat, Victor (UGA) 2:05:09

5. Negewo, Abebe (ETH) 2:06:05

6. Bere, Masresha (ETH) 2:06:44

7. Kiptoo, Edwin (KEN) 2:06:52

8. Kiptoo, Abraham (KEN) 2:06:59

9. Asmare, Bazezew (ETH) 2:07:13

10. Ngeno, Bernard (KEN) 2:07:27

11. Hassan, Ibrahim (DJI) 2:07:38

12. Alemu, Dechasa (ETH) 2:08:07

13. Shewalem, Yirgalem (ETH) 2:08:32

14. Beshir, Kedir (SOM) 2:12:16

15. Buchanan, Andrew (AUS) 2:12:23

16. Shields, Caden (NZL) 2:13:21

17. Castro, Dario (MEX) 2:13:37

18. Leandersson, Jonas (SWE) 2:13:58

19. Corneschi, Alexandru (ROM) 2:14:01

20. Flores, Hesiquio (MEX) 2:14:30

