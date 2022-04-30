Matthew Boling runs 10.05 to win 2022 Torrin Lawrence Memorial 100m title

ATHENS, GA — Matthew Boling clocked 10.05 seconds to win the men’s 100 meters at the 2022 Torrin Lawrence Memorial at Spec Towns Track here in Athens, GA, on Saturday (30).

The winning time by Boling this weekend is the third-fastest time of his career behind his recently powered 9.98 secs PB clocking in Gainesville, FL, and the 10.03 secs he posted in Tallahassee, last month.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs junior standout comfortably defeated Cravont Charleston, who clocked 10.19 for second place and Georgia senior Delano Dunkley, who ran 10.32 for third place.

2022 Torrin Lawrence Memorial 100m Results

1 Matthew Boling Georgia 10.05

2 Cravont Charleston Unattached 10.19

3 Delano Dunkley Georgia 10.32

4 Alex Lang NC State 10.45

5 Javian Williams Most Valuable Athletics 10.46

6 Cameron Alamia Truett-McConnell 10.51

7 Cameron Parker The Winners Circle 10.53

8 Alan Alvarez NC State 10.57

Also collecting a victory for the home team at the meeting this weekend was senior quarter-miler Elija Godwin, who posted a time of 45.70 to capture the men’s 400m title.

Godwin’s teammate Caleb Cavanaugh followed him home in the same heat in a time of 46.55 for second place with heat two winner Christopher Morales Williams clocking 47.39 for fourth place overall.

Godwin was completing the double after winning the 200m crown with 20.49 seconds on Friday’s first day.

Another featured performer at the 2022 Torrin Lawrence Memorial here this week was Olympic finalist Gabbi Cunningham, who captured the women’s 100m hurdles.

The World Indoor Championships 60m hurdles bronze medalist stopped the clocked at 13.06 for first place with Amber Hughes ending second at 13.12 and Payton Chadwick running 13.17 for third.

Elsewhere, Sam Bowers of Georgia returned to defend his 1500m title while improving his personal best to 3:42.45, lowering the 3:43.50 he clocked last year to win the title in Athens.

