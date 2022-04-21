Matthew Boling to lineup in the 400m at the 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational

ATLANTA, Georgia — Matthew Boling will run in the 400 meters for the first time this season at the 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational on Friday and Saturday, 22-23 April. The Georgia sprints and jumps combo star is scheduled to compete in three events this weekend.

Boling last ran in the open 400m last May at the 2021 Torrin Lawrence Memorial where he clocked a time of 45.87 to set a personal best. Read more: How to follow the 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational?

This season the junior has been focusing mainly on the shorter sprints but will test his fitness in the one-lap event for the first time in the 2022 outdoor campaign.

Boling will race in the first heat which should be very competitive, as it also includes his fellow teammates Elija Godwin, Caleb Cavanaugh, and decathlete Johannes Erm. Jonathan Imes of Lipscomb and Gilles Anthony Afoumba from the Republic of the Congo, are also entered in the heat.

The junior star is also entered in the men’s 200 meters, an event in which he’s contested once already this outdoor season.

He opened the outdoor campaign with a 20.31 seconds performance at the Florida Relays 2022 earlier this month and will be hoping to improve that mark as he targets his first sub-20 seconds clocking in his career.

He’s expected to be pushed by his teammate Godwin who owns a personal best of 20.32.

Before taking the track, though, Boling will lineup in the men’s long jump on Friday evening, where he will start in the third flight of three.

The 21-year-old is coming off an impressive indoor season in the event where he leaped two marks over eight meters, including his personal best of 8.25m at a meeting in Clemson, in January.

In his lone outdoor appearance in the long jump this outdoor season, Boling jumped 7.46m and finished 13th at the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial last weekend.

The 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, while the action on Saturday starts at 12 p.m. with the final event slated to go off at 4:15 p.m.

A number of teams, including Georgia, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Middle Tennessee State, Vanderbilt, Boston College, and West Alabama, will join Georgia Tech at the George C. Griffin Track and Field Facility for the two-day 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational.

