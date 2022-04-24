Motivated again, Fraser-Pryce targets 100m world record this year

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says her sprinting sparks have been reignited by her career-best campaign last year and she’s now targeting times that could even break the women’s 100m world record this year.

Speaking after opening her 2022 outdoor campaign at the 2022 MVP Velocity Fest 11 track and field meeting at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday, 23 April, Fraser-Pryce admits that she’s still motivated to run fast and is now aiming to break 10.50 seconds for the 100m.

The 35-year-old who won Olympic medals at the 2008 and 2012 Games in Beijing and London, is coming off an outstanding 2021 season where she advanced up the all-time rankings for both the 100m and 200m sprint races.

Fraser-Pryce Aiming For Another Fast Term

“I am feeling good,” Fraser-Pryce said after clocking 22.79 seconds to open her season at home over the weekend. “Listen, 10.60 after having that season last year has definitely opened a new door for me in terms of the dreams and just the goals I’m chasing for this season.

“I’m definitely looking forward to running 10.50 and possibly 10.40 because that’s the aim. …I think I’m on my way to doing that.

“I just have to trust that God will give me the strength, trust in the coach, and continue to put in the work.”

After flashing to 10.63 seconds to set a new personal best in Kingston, last June, Fraser-Pryce went on to improve that mark by .03 seconds when defeating Olympic champion and compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah in Lausanne in August to move to No. 3 all-time in the event.

She also had five times faster than 10.80 seconds and another five performances that were under 10.90 seconds for the 100m.

Fraser-Pryce was also in lifetime best form for the 200m in 2021 after breaking 22-seconds for the first time in her illustrious career to climb into the top 20 on the event all-time list.

The Jamaican sprint legend ended last season with a personal best of 21.79 seconds and also clocked 21.94 secs when crossing the finish line fourth at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The nine-time world champion will be seeking to defend her 100m title at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, later this summer, but she knows that it will not be an easy task, especially with double Olympic champion Thompson-Herah admitting earlier this month that she’s aiming to win her first world title this season.

The women’s 100m world record is 10.49 seconds, set in Indianapolis, in 1988 by American Florence “Flo Jo” Griffith-Joyner.

Thompson-Herah is the second-fastest woman on the all-time list with her PB of 10.54 seconds, achieved at Hayward Field at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic last August.