No Sha’Carri Richardson for USATF Bermuda Games?

Spotlight sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was not on the start list for the women’s 100 meters for the inaugural USATF Bermuda Games on Saturday, 9 April. The event is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

Richardson was initially named among the featured athletes for the meeting on the Flora Duffy Stadium track in Bermuda this weekend, but it now looks as though the American will continue to delay making her season debut.

The 22-year-old had also been slated to race at the Texas Relays 2022 in Austin, last month, but was missing in action. Read more: When does the 2022 USATF Journey to Gold Outdoor Tour starts?

Despite the absence of Richardson, though, the women’s 100m lineup at the USATF Bermuda Games will still feature a number of quality athletes, with 12 of the women coming in with sub-11 seconds personal bests.

Tokyo Olympic 200 meters bronze medalist Gabby Thomas, who is off to an impressive start to the new season, leads a strong group of American sprinters confirmed to race at the newly named Flora Duffy Stadium, which will be hosting its first major meet.

The 25-year-old opened her outdoor schedule with a pair of sprint victories at the Texas Relays 2022 last month after she posted wind-aided times of 10.92 seconds (+2.9 m/s) and 21.69 seconds (+3.1 m/s) for the 100m and 200m, respectively.

Thomas will take on a solid field that also includes fellow Americans, Olympic finalist Teahna Daniels, 2021 NCAA sprint double champion Cambrea Sturgis, Tamara Clark, Twanisha Terry, and Javianne Oliver.

Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison and Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago who is back after a brief halt due to a two-year suspension, are also listed among the entrants for the women’s 100m.

Morolake Akinosun, Kortnei Johnson, Destiny Smith-Barnett, and Kayla White are the four others with PBs faster than 11-seconds.

Women’s 100m entry list for the inaugural USATF Bermuda Games

Michelle-Lee Ahye – Trinidad and Tobago

Morolake Akinosun – USA

Tamara Clark – USA

Teahna Daniels – USA

Felicia Edwards-Brown – USA

Kortnei Johnson – USA

Maia McCoy – USA

Natasha Morrison – Jamaica

Javianne Oliver – USA

Kiara Parker – USA

Destiny Smith-Barnett – USA

Cambrea Sturgis – USA

Twanisha Terry – USA

Gabby Thomas – USA

Shockoria Wallace – Jamaica

Kayla White – USA