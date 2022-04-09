Connect with us

Not good for hurdling: Grant Holloway pulls out of windy USATF Bermuda Games

World champion Grant Holloway opted to sit out the 110m hurdles at the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games, because of windy conditions at Flora Duffy Stadium on Saturday (9).

Published

Grant Holloway of USA in the hurdles
Grant Holloway of USA racing in the men's sprint hurdles

BERMUDA — World 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway withdrew from the event at the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games, revealing the windy conditions at Flora Duffy Stadium in Devonshire, Bermuda, on Saturday (9) wasn’t conducive for hurdling.

Holloway was set to make his outdoor season debut this weekend at the meeting but said the strong headwind during his warmup anchored his decision to pull out of the race.

“I don’t think that the (strong wind) is great for the hurdle event,” Holloway told NBC during an interview on Saturday. “I’m trying to do consistency.

“I decided to pull out of this race and looking forward to going back home next week and hopefully opening up there.”

Holloway is coming off an impressive indoor campaign where he secured the World Athletics Indoor 60m hurdles title in Serbia, last month.

With the American watching from the sideline today, Shane Brathwaite of Barbados battled through the strong -3.8 m/s wind to take the victory in Bermuda in a time of 13.78 seconds.

American Michael Dickson was second with 13.85, while third went to Eduardo Rodrigues of Brazil with 13.87.

Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, meanwhile, won the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 12.67 seconds, running into a headwind of minus 2.5 m/s.

Camacho-Quinn’s winning time is a world-leading mark in 2022.

Written By

Simone Goss

