Olympic champion Camacho-Quinn confirmed for Drake Relays 2022

Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn has joined the list of world-class athletes confirmed to the already star-studded elite field for the Drake Relays 2022.

The Tokyo Olympic Games champion from last summer will race in her specialty for the second time this season, according to an announcement by Blake Boldon, the Franklin P. Johnson Director of the Drake Relays.

Camacho-Quinn, who has been focusing heavily on her speed in the early part of the season, made a winning debut in the 100m hurdles in 2022 at the Bermuda Games this past weekend and she will be hoping to build on that success later this month. Read more: Results from the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games

Who will challenge Camacho-Quinn at Drake Relays 2022?

In Des Moines, the Puerto Rican will take on the reigning world champion Nia Ali of the United States. Ali is also a two-time world indoor champion and is ranked in the top 10 of the 100m hurdles with a personal best of 12.34 seconds.

“The women’s 100-meter hurdles is a matchup for the ages with the reigning Olympic Champion going head-to-head with the reigning World Champion,” Boldon said.

Camacho-Quinn owns a personal best of 12.26 seconds, which is the joint fourth-fastest time ever for the women’s 100m hurdles, while she also has four other times that were quicker than 12.40 secs in her career.

In her season opener in Bermuda, the 25-year-old clocked a time of 12.67 secs to set the fastest time in the world this year, despite being pushed back by a strong -2.5 m/s headwind.

The former Kentucky standout is a two-time NCAA 100m hurdles champion in 2016 and 2018 and she is returning to the Drake Relays after finishing second in the event in 2019.

It’s a strong Drake Relays 2022 100m hurdles field!

This year’s all-star lineup will also include two-time Drake Relays champion and the Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Kristi Castlin of USA, along with compatriot and World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 bronze medalist in the 60m hurdles, Gabbi Cunningham.

Also confirmed to race at Drake Relays 2022 are two-time Africa All-Games champion Tobi Amusan from Nigeria, Olympic finalist, and The Bahamas national record holder Devynne Charlton, who won the silver medal in Serbia at the world indoor championships, plus USA’s Tia Jones, the 2018 World Junior champion.

Cindy Sember, the three-time Great Britain national champion will also race in the event this year and she is back to defend her Drake Relays 2021 title.

Sember won the 2021 European indoor championships 60m hurdles title and is a 2016 and 2021 Olympian.

