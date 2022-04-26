Omar McLeod vs Devon Allen at 2022 Penn Relays in 110m hurdles

PHILADELPHIA — Former Olympic champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica and American two-time Olympic finalist Devon Allen will go head-to-head in the men’s 110m hurdles at the 2022 Penn Relays this weekend.

McLeod, the Rio 2016 Olympic champion, will be aiming to build on his quality start to the new season when he lineup in the Olympic Development men’s 110m hurdles Elite race on Saturday (30).

The 28-year-old who recently switched his training group to work with former University of Georgia head coach Petros Kyprianou in Miami, Florida, opened his 2022 season with a time of 13.27 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in the world so far.

McLeod, who believes that he’s currently in a better place to return to the top of the sprint hurdles chart, has been working on his speed in the early season as he targets faster times in the open 100m.

The Jamaican will be hoping to add to his 2017 world championships gold medal this summer at Eugene 2022 later this summer.

At the 2022 Penn Relays, McLeod will take on Allen, the 2016 and 2021 Olympic Games finalist, who is coming off a sprint double and hurdles triple victory last weekend.

The American who is set to split his time in the NFL and on the track in the coming seasons after recently signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, is the current world leader in the men’s 110m hurdles this term after running 13.12 seconds at the Navy Spring Invitational II at the weekend.

Allen, a three-time national champion in the hurdles, has also posted 13.35 secs this season in the sprint hurdles.

He completed his triple win at the Navy Spring Invite in Annapolis, Maryland, last weekend when he improved his 100m PB to 10.20 secs and captured the 200m crown with a time of 20.65 secs.

The 2022 Penn Relays men’s 110m hurdles field also includes Alex Al-Ameen of Nigeria, the African Championships silver medalist in 2014, and Jaylan McConico, a finalist in the 60m hurdles at the 2021 U.S. Indoor Championships in Spokane, WA.

The meeting will start on Thursday, 28 April and run through Saturday, 30 April, and host by the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.