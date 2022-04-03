Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

OSU commit Natalie Cook sets HS 5k record at 2022 Stanford Invitational

Superstar runner Natalie Cook smashed the high school girl’s 5K record at the 2022 Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, on Friday and finished 3rd overall. She will represent Oklahoma State University at the college level next season.

Published

natalie-cook-flower-mound-breaks-5k-record
Natalie Cook of Flower Mound high school breaks 5k record

Oklahoma State signee Natalie Cook showed signs of her outstanding talent this weekend when she shattered the girls’ high school 5K record in front of her new coaches at the Stanford Invitational in Palo Alto, Calif., on Friday. Complete results

The Flower Mound (Texas) high school senior lined up in a field of collegiate and professional athletes and she used the moment to completely smashed the old 5K mark by nearly ten seconds after running a time of 15:25.93 on her way to defeating every collegiate athlete in the field.

Natalie-Cook-2022-Stanford-Invitational-5k-record
Top results at 2022 Stanford Invitational

Cook’s performance saw her finishing third overall behind a pair of professional runners, with former Oregon All-American Molly Grabill, running unattached winning the event with 15:22.97, and Jenny Nesbitt, representing New Balance, taking second with a time of 15:24.59.

The high school distance superstar improved the previous overall high school record of 15:34, which was done by Jenna Hutchins in 2020. Hutchins is now a BYU freshman. Read more: 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays results – Two days

Cook’s time put her among the top 15 runners in the event this season, while according to the OSU website, the 18-year-old would have been fast enough to win the NCAA 5K national title at the outdoor championships last year.

Her time is also almost 16 seconds faster than the current Oklahoma State program record, which is held by former Cowgirl national champion Jackie Goodman in 1989.

Cook is coming off an impressive cross country season which saw her receiving the Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year award this past fall after winning national championships at the Eastbay Cross Country National Finals and Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships.

She was also part of the Flower Mound team that re-set the national high school record in the 4xmile event at New Balance Nationals Indoor.

In this article:,,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3 watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships live on March 11-12 on ESPN3 with a re-air scheduled for ESPU on March 13. Arkansas and Oregon...

March 4, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record

Main News

Results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting

Recap and results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting in Serbia as Armand Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record and Lamont Jacobs DQd...

March 7, 2022
Eliud-Kipchoge-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon Eliud-Kipchoge-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon

Main News

Results from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon; record times by Kipchoge, Kosgei

Results from the very fast 2022 Tokyo Marathon with Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei winning the men's and women's respective races on Sunday (6)....

March 6, 2022
Advertisement