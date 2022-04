Penn Relays 2022 Day 3 order of events schedule; how to watch?

PHILADELPHIA — The order of events schedule and how to watch live streaming of Day 3 and final day at Penn Relays 2022 here at Franklin Field on Saturday (30).

FloTrack will continue providing live coverage on Day 3, with ESPN2 and WatchESPN will broadcast live from 2:00 pm to 4:00pm ET.

It’s another jammed pack schedule outlined for Saturday’s third and final day of competition which is set to feature several world-class elite athletes who will compete as part in events in part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level series.

Day 3 at Penn Relays 2022 begin at 7:00 am ET with the high school girls’ 5K race walk, followed by the men’s and women’s events for U20, open and masters athletes. READ MORE: The 2022 Penn Relays schedule – April 28-30

Several Championship of America events will also take place this weekend, including races that will feature Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu (600m), and Olympic and 400m hurdles champion and the event world record holder Sydney McLaughlin (100m hurdles).

Expect some fast high school relay races as well, with the Jamaicans feeling confident about continuing their domination.

Action on Day 3 is slated to close out at 6:00 pm with the open men’s 4×400 final, with the women’s race scheduled to take place 5:50 pm.

The Penn Relays 2022 Day 3 Order of Events Schedule

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

TOYOTA DAY AT THE PENN RELAYS

Track Events

Morning Session: Beginning at 7:00 a.m. 7:00 a.m..:……………………. HS Girls’ 5k Race Walk 7:30 a.m..:……………………. Men’s 5k Race Walk (U20, Open, Masters) 8:00 a.m..:……………………. Women’s 5k Race Walk (U20, Open, Masters) 9:00 a.m..:……………………. HS Boys’ 4×400

Afternoon Session: Beginning at 12:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m..:……………………. College Women’s 4×1500 Championship of America presented by iHeart Media 12:55 p.m..:……………………. HS Boys’ 4×100 Championship of America presented by Grace Foods 1:00 p.m..:……………………. College Women’s 4×100 Championship of America presented by Toyota 1:05 p.m..:……………………. College Men’s 4×100 Championship of America presented by Grace Foods 1:10 p.m..:……………………. College Men’s 4xMile Championship of America presented by Retail Sites 1:30 p.m..:……………………. Master’s 100m (Over 75 yrs) 1:45 p.m.: Acknowledgement Ceremony 2:09 p.m..:……………………. College Women’s 100m Hurdles Championship presented by On 2:12 p.m..:……………………. Olympic Development Women’s 100m Hurdles presented by Toyota 2:15 p.m..:……………………. College Men’s 110m Hurdles Championship presented by On 2:17 p.m..:……………………. Olympic Development Men’s 110m Hurdles presented by Toyota 2:24 p.m..:……………………. College Women’s 100m Championship presented by On 2:26 p.m..:……………………. College Men’s 100m Championship presented by Toyota 2:29 p.m..:……………………. Olympic Development Women’s 1500m presented by Toyota 2:40 p.m..:……………………. Olympic Development Benjamin Franklin Men’s Mile presented by Toyota 2:47 p.m..:……………………. College Women’s 4×800 Championship of America presented by Toyota 3:02 p.m..:……………………. College Men’s 4×800 Championship of America presented by On 3:18 p.m..:……………………. Olympic Development Women’s 300m presented by Toyota 3:22 p.m..:……………………. Olympic Development Men’s 300m presented by Toyota 3:29 p.m..:……………………. College Women’s 4×400 Championship of America presented by On 3:35 p.m..:……………………. College Men’s 4×400 Championship of America presented by On 3:47 p.m..:……………………. Olympic Development Women’s 600m presented by Toyota 3:52 p.m..:……………………. Olympic Development Men’s 600m presented by Toyota 4:00 p.m..:……………………. HS Boys’ 4×400 Championship of America presented by Grace Foods 4:05 p.m..:……………………. College Women’s 4×100 Final presented by Toyota 4:10 p.m..:……………………. College Men’s 4×100 Final presented by Toyota 4:15 p.m..:……………………. College Women’s 4×100 Eastern Final 4:20 p.m..:……………………. College Men’s 4×100 Eastern Final 4:23 p.m..:……………………. Open Women’s 4×100 Final 4:27 p.m..:……………………. Open Men’s 4×100 Final 4:30 p.m..:……………………. HS Boys’ 4×100 Northeastern Final 4:35 p.m..:……………………. HS Boys’ 4×100 National Final presented by Independence Blue Cross 4:40 p.m..:……………………. HS Boys’ 4×100 International Final presented by iHeart Media 4:45 p.m..:……………………. HS Boys’ 4×800 Championship of America presented by Grace Foods 4:57 p.m..:……………………. College Women’s 4×800 5:10 p.m..:……………………. College Men’s 4×800 5:25 p.m..:……………………. College Women’s 4×400 Final 5:30 p.m..:……………………. College Men’s 4×400 Final 5:35 p.m..:……………………. College Women’s 4×400 Eastern Final 5:40 p.m..:……………………. College Men’s 4×400 Eastern Final 5:45 p.m..:……………………. HS Boys’ 4×400 Philadelphia Area Final 5:50 p.m..:……………………. Open Women’s 4×400 Final 6:00 p.m..:……………………. Open Men’s 4×400 Final



Field Events