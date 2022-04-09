Points standings after day 4 at Champs 2022; Edwin Allen and KC with big leads

Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen high schools continue to stretch their leads in the Champs 2022 points standings on Friday night (8) and looked well set to win the respective team titles this year at the ISSA-Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships 2022.

Who leads Champs 2022 standings – Boys?

After 21 scored events on day 4, Kingston College holds the lead on the boys’ side. KC went to bed with a tally of 201 points, which is a massive advantage of 62.67 points ahead of defending champion Jamaica College (JC).

JC sits second in the Champs 2022 points table rankings with 138.33 points and is followed by Calabar High on 78 points, St. Jago High on 67pts, and Edwin Allen High on 43pts, rounding out the top five on the boys’ side.

Who leads Champs 2022 standings – Girls?

In the girls’ Champs 2022 points standings, defending champion Edwin Allen continues to press home the advantage over the rest of the field and is well placed to retain the team title.

The returning champions ended Friday’s fourth day on 175 points after 22 finals were scored. This lead is a big 48pt advantage over their rivals entering Saturday’s fifth and final day.

The Champs 2022 points table sees Hydel High sitting second with 127pts, followed by St. Jago High on 109pts, Holmwood Technical with 77pts, and Excelsior High with 49pts – completing the top five in team rankings.

CHAMPS 2022 TABLE STANDINGS – AFTER DAY 4

Women – Team Rankings – 22 Events Scored

1. Edwin Allen High 175

2. Hydel High 127

3. St. Jago High 109

4. Holmwood Technical 77

5. Excelsior High 49

5. Wolmer’s Girls School 49

7. Immaculate Conception 29

8. St. Catherine High 27

9. Camperdown High 25

10. Clarendon College 22

11. Mount Alvernia High 15

12. Vere Technical 14

13. Lacovia High 12

14. Petersfield High 10

14. St. Elizabeth Technical 10

16. Ferncourt High 9

17. St. Mary High 8

17. Alphansus Davis High 8

19. Manchester High 7.50

20. Port Antonio High 6

21. Steer Town Academy 4

21. Bustamante High 4

23. The Queen’s School 3

23. St. Andrew High 3

25. Alpha Academy 2.50

26. Bellefield High 2

27. Denbigh High 2

28. Holy Childhood High 1

Men – Team Rankings – 21 Events Scored

1. Kingston College 201

2. Jamaica College 138.33

3. Calabar High 78

4. St. Jago High 67

5. Edwin Allen High 43

6. Wolmer’s Boys School 36

7. St. Elizabeth Technical 29

8. Herbert Morrison Technica 20.33

9. Excelsior High 20

10. Petersfield High 18

11. Manchester High 18

12. St. Catherine High 15

13. Camperdown High 15

14. Muschett High 13

14. Maggotty High 13

14. Clarendon College 13

17. Cornwall College 11

18. Ferncourt High 10

19. Port Antonio High 9

20. Rhodes Hall High 3

21. B.B. Coke High 3

22. Campion College 2.33

23. Happy Grove High 2

23. William Knibb Memorial 2

23. Spot Valley High 2 23. Bridgeport High 2

23. Bellefield High 2

28. Titchfield High 1

28. Lacovia High 1