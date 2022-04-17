Connect with us

Results from the 2022 Izmir Marathon; Gebreslasea and Rutto win titles

The 2022 Izmir Marathon results with Kenya’s Lani Rutto and Letebrhan Gebreslasea of Ethiopia winning the respective men’s and women’s titles on Sunday (17).

Published

2022-Izmir-Marathon-Results
IZMIR, Turkey — Results from the 2022 Izmir Marathon, which took place on Sunday, 17 April in the Turkish city on Aegean coast. At the end of the two contested races, Kenya’s Lani Rutto and Letebrhan Haylay Gebreslasea of Ethiopia returned winning performances. The race is part of the 2022 World Athletics Label Road Races – Label series.

After finishing second at last year’s race behind compatriot Bethlehem Moges, Gebreslasea returned this season to go one place better when she broke the tape at two hours, 27 minutes and 35 seconds to secure the title.

READ MORE: RRW-Boston Marathon course should favor five-time world champion Geoffrey Kamworor

The 31-year-old who opened her season at the Izmir Marathon last year, also made her first appearance over the distance at the same event in 2022.

Lilian Chemweno of Kenya, running in her first Izmir Marathon, was rewarded with a new personal best when finishing second in a time of 2:28:18. Prior to Sunday’s race, the 26-year-old had a PB of 2:34:13, set in Nairobi last October.

Third place, meanwhile, went to another Kenyan, Helen Jepkurgat, who ran 2:30:54.

In the meantime, Kenyan runners swept the top places on the men’s side with the experienced Lani Rutto leading the way.

The 2015 Frankfurt Marathon runner-up dominated the contest with a time of 2:09:27, the second-fastest in his career behind his PB of 2:06:34 from 2015.

Meshack Koech (KEN) was some way back in second place at 2:11:21, while countryman Mathew Kemboi was even further behind in third place at 2:13:03.

Men’s Marathon
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Lani RUTTO KEN 2:09:27
2 Meshack Kiprop KOECH KEN 2:11:21
3 Mathew KEMBOI KEN 2:13:03
4 Mengistu NIGATU ETH 2:14:01
5 Jackson KEMBOI KEN 2:16:20
6 Mathew KIPSAAT KEN 2:16:31
7 Paul Kipsiele KOECH KEN 2:18:01
8 Rahal BOUCHFAR MAR 2:18:15
9 Yavuz AGRALI TUR 2:20:02
10 Pezhman KORZEIE IRI 2:25:43

Women’s Marathon
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Letebrhan Haylay GEBRESLASEA ETH 2:27:35
2 Lilian CHEMWENO KEN 2:28:18
3 Helen JEPKURGAT KEN 2:30:54
4 Anne BERERWE KEN 2:33:15
5 Shauline CHEPKIRUI KEN 2:34:25
6 Lydia WAFULA KEN 2:36:30
7 Mina GOLESTANEHNO IRI 3:00:43
8 Derya KAYA TUR 3:04:29

