Complete results from the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games at Flora Duffy Stadium in Devonshire, Bermuda, on Saturday (9). Strong headwinds put a damper on the quality of the performances, but several of the world’s top athletes were still able to delight the many fans who came out in support.

Among the winners on the day were Olympic champions Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico and Steven Gardiner from The Bahamas, Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, world indoor champion Ajee Wilson of USA, Anthonique Strachan from The Bahamas, and Kirani James of Grenada.

Camacho-Quinn made a winning start to the season in her specialty, the 100m hurdles after she fended off a -2.5 m/s headwind to run 12.67 and set a world-leading time.

Caribbean stars Jackson and James captured the women’s and men’s respective 400m races with times of 51.40 secs and 45.63 secs, while Olympic 400m champion Gardiner powered to victory in the men’s 200m in 20.79 seconds, running against a -4.7 m/s wind.

Earlier in the day, world 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway of USA pulled out of the meeting after his warm-up because of the windy conditions.

Several other athletes, including spotlight sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson opted not to compete at the meeting.

2022 USATF Bermuda Games Results

WOMEN’S RESULTS

Women’s 100m

Wind: -5.2 m/s

1. Teahna Daniels United States 11.45

2. Gabby Thomas United States 11.49

3. Javianne Oliver United States 11.62

4. Destiny Smith-Barnett United States 11.66

5. Natasha Morrison Jamaica 11.77

6. Morolake Akinosun United States 11.81

7. Shashalee Forbes Jamaica 11.94

8. Kayla White United States 12.17

Nike Women’s 200m

Wind: -5.0 m/s

1. Anthonique Strachan Bahamas 23.24

2. Dezerea Bryant United States 23.72

3. Briana Williams Jamaica 23.82

4. Shannon Ray United States 23.90

5. Jessica Beard United States 24.07

6. Kiara Parker United States 24.31

7. Twanisha Terry United States 24.31

8. Alaysha Johnson United States 24.42

Women’s 400m

1. Shericka Jackson Jamaica 51.40

2. Candice McLeod Jamaica 51.57 SB

3. Jaide Stepter Baynes United States

4. Kaylin Whitney United States 52.79

5. Kyra Jefferson United States

6. Chloe Abbott United States 53.58

DNS Lynna Irby United States

DNS Wadeline Jonathas United States

Women’s 800m

1. Ajee Wilson United States 2:03.09

2. Chrisann Gordon-Powell Jamaica 2:04.19

3. Charlene Lipsey United States 2:04.50

4. Emily Richards United States 2:05.87 SB

5. Ellie Baker Great Britain 2:05.87

6. Skylyn Webb United States 2:05.96

7. Samantha Watson United States 2:06.09

8. Danae Rivers United States 2:06.38

DNF Grace Claxton Puerto Rico

Women’s 100m Hurdles

Wind: -2.5 m/s

1. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Puerto Rico 12.67 WL

2. Chanel Brissett United States 13.06

3. Christina Clemons United States 13.15

4. Jade Barber United States 13.27

5. Ebony Morrison Liberia 13.28

6. Gabbi Cunningham United States 13.57

7. Erica Bougard United States 14.45

DNS Akela Jones Barbados

Women’s 400m Hurdles

1. Shiann Salmon Jamaica 55.35

2. Rushell Clayton Jamaica 55.89

3. Janieve Russell Jamaica 56.56

4. Grace Claxton Puerto Rico 57.01

5. Sage Watson Canada 57.07

6. Ashley Spencer United States 57.87

7. Cassandra Tate United States 58.69

8. Kaila Barber United States 59.34

Women’s Long Jump

1. Quanesha Burks United States 6.77m +3.6w

2. Chanice Porter Jamaica 6.70 +2.8w

3. Tissanna Hickling Jamaica 6.50 +2.8w

4. Akela Jones Barbados 6.49 +2.5w

5. Abigail Irozuru Great Britain 6.36 +3.6w

6. Sha’Keela Saunders United States 6.21 +2.9w

7. Michelle Fokam United States 6.19 +2.6w

8. Yanis David France 6.08 +3.3w

9. Erica Bougard United States 5.80 1.9

Women’s Triple Jump

1. Shanieka Ricketts Jamaica 14.15m 1.3

2. Naomi Metzger Great Britain 14.00 1.5

3. Michelle Fokam United States 13.42 1.4

4. Kiana Davis 12.67 United States 1.2

Women’s High Jump

1. Rachel McCoy United States 1.84m

2. Amina Smith United States 1.84

3. Inika McPherson United States 1.84

4. Kimberly Williamson Jamaica 1.84

DNS Zarriea Willis United States

MEN’S RESULTS

Men’s 100m

Wind: -5.6 m/s

1. Jerome Blake Canada 10.38

2. Erriyon Knighton United States 10.39

3. Noah Lyles United States 10.39

4. Yohan Blake Jamaica 10.45

5. Aaron Brown Canada 10.53

6. Brandon Carnes United States 10.53

7. Mike Rodgers United States 10.68

8. Jelani Walker Jamaica 10.68

Men’s 200m

Wind: -4.7 m/s

1. Steven Gardiner Bahamas 20.79

2. Jereem Richards Trinidad and Tobago 20.86

3. Emmanuel Matadi Liberia 21.04

4. Kyree King United States 21.06

5. Isiah Young United States 21.07

6. Andrew Hudson United States 21.07

7. Chris Belcher United States 21.68

DNS Demek Kemp United States

Men’s 200m

1. Kirani James Grenada 45.63

2. Alex Haydock-Wilson Great Britain 46.05

3. Jaheel Hyde Jamaica 46.27

4. Kahmari Montgomery United States 46.38

5. Machel Cedenio Trinidad and Tobago 46.70

6. Aldrich Bailey United States 46.72

7. Noah Williams United States 47.01

8. Kevin Metzger Great Britain 47.52

Men’s 1500m

1. Kamar Etiang Kenya 3:45.26

2. Amos Bartelsmeyer Germany 3:45.35

3. Dage Minors Bermuda 3:46.82 SB

4. Kasey Knevelbaard United States 3:46.86

5. Eric Holt United States 3:46.90

6. Kyle Langford Great Britain 3:47.89

7. Harry Mulenga Zambia 3:57.22

8. Lamont Marshall Bermuda 4:10.86

DNF Erik Sowinski United States

DNS Marco Arop Canada

DNS Hamza Driouch Qatar

DNS Brahim Kaazouzi Morocco

Nike Men’s 110m Hurdles

Wind: -3.8 m/s

1. Shane Brathwaite Barbados 13.78

2. Michael Dickson United States 13.85

3. Eduardo Rodrigues Brazil 13.87

4. Ruebin Walters Trinidad and Tobago 13.95

5. DeJour Russell Jamaica 14.58

6. Jeff Julmis Haiti 14.60 0.183

7. Damion Thomas Jamaica 14.72

DNS Grant Holloway United States

Men’s Triple Jump

1. Chris Benard United States 16.57m +5.0w

2. Jordan Scott Jamaica 16.37 +2.9w

3. Kaiwan Culmer Bahamas 15.82 +3.9w

4. Jah-Nhai Perinchief Bermuda 15.75 +1.4

DNS Nathaniel Meade United States