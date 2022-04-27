Connect with us

Robinson leads 2022 Drake Relays heptathlon; points standings – Day 1

Arika Robinson of Concordia-St. Paul leads the 2022 Drake Relays women’s heptathlon after day one on Wednesday (27). Robinson tallied 3165 points after the first four events.

Published

Arika-Robinson-of-Concordia-St.-Paul
Arika Robinson of Concordia-St. Paul. Photo by David Faulkner / SPX Sports

DES MOINES, Iowa — The points standing for the women’s heptathlon after the first four events at the 2022 Drake Relays on Wednesday (27) at Drake Stadium here in Des Moines.

Action on the first day started 1:30 p.m. ET with the 100m hurdles scoring event and closed out with the 200m.

READ MORE: Day 1: How to follow the 2022 Drake Relays decathlon, heptathlon?

Arika Robinson of Concordia-St. Paul leads the women’s heptathlon at the end of the Day 1 after dominating three of the four completed events thus far.

At the close of competition on Wednesday, Robinson tallied 3165 points to lead second place Emily Swanson of Sioux Falls by 185 points heading into Thursday’s second day.

Robinson picked up wins in the 100m hurdles (14.61 secs), high jump (1.74m), and 200m (26.20), while third in the shot put (10.89m).

Swanson used a balanced all round performance to end the first day in second place with 2980 points after staying close to the leader throughout the entire the day with runner-up finishes in all four events.

Swanson, who has already improved her personal best with a 4571pt last week, will be aiming to better that mark at the week’s 2022 Drake Relays.

Meanwhile, Lydia Berns-Schweingruber of Northern Iowa also enjoyed a solid opening day in the women’s heptathlon, finishing Wednesday’s schedule with 2732 points, while Kylee Sallee of Augustana (S.D.) is only two-points behind her in fourth place with 2730pts.

Women’s Heptathlon University and College

1 Arika Robinson Concordia-St. Paul 3165 points
2 Emily Swanson Sioux Falls 2980
3 Lydia Berns-Schweingruber Northern Iowa 2732
4 Kylee Sallee Augustana (S.D.) 2730
5 Samantha Sunnarborg Minnesota State 2572
6 Kaye Paschka Augustana (S.D.) 2505
7 Kelly Proesch Northern Iowa 2495
8 Esther Miller North Park 2423
9 Sydney Durbin Northern Iowa 2325
10 Stephanie Witbrod Bethany Lutheran 2291
11 Clare Lycan Unattached 2283
12 Amanda Lietz Northern Iowa 2075
13 Hailey Foxhoven Wartburg 1990
DNF Kenli Nettles Illinois
DNF Lucy Matthews ADIDAS

