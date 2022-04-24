Connect with us

Rock ‘n’ Roll Madrid Marathon 2022 results

The latest Rock ‘n’ Roll Madrid Marathon 2022 results on Sunday (23) as Ethiopians Siranesh Yirga and Abdela Godana won the respective titles.

Published

Rock-n-Roll-Madrid-Marathon-2022-results
Rock 'n' Roll Madrid Marathon 2022. Photo: Zurich RNR Running Series

MADRID, Spain — The completed Rock ‘n’ Roll Madrid Marathon 2022 results on Sunday, 24 April, a 2022 World Athletics Label Road Races series. Ethiopians Siranesh Yirga and Abdela Godana captured the respective women’s and men’s titles this weekend.

Yirga won the women’s race and improved her personal best in the Spanish capital on Sunday with a time of 2:24:37 to lead an Ethiopian podium sweep.

Meseret Abebayahau was also in personal best form this weekend after crossing the finish line at 2:25:18, one minute ahead of countrywoman Kasu Bitew, who cut almost three minutes off her PB when taking third place in 2:26:18.

The top five finishers were completed by Linet Toroitich Chebet of Uganda (2:26:22, PB) and Ethiopia’s Feyne Gemeda (2:27:51, PB).

Godana, in the meantime, secured the men’s title with a time of 2:08:44, which is just over his PB of 2:08:06 from 2020.

Ugandan Geoffrey Kusuro of Uganda ended second in 2:09:23, with third place going to Zewdu Hailu of Ethiopia with 2:09:27.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Madrid Marathon 2022 results

Men’s Marathon
Final
1 Abdela GODANA ETH 2:08:44
2 Geofrey KUSURO UGA 2:09:23
3 Hailu ZEWDU ETH 2:09:27
4 Kenneth KIPLAGAT KEN 2:09:41
5 John LANGAT KEN 2:09:46
6 Dadi Yami GEMEDA ETH 2:10:13
7 Thomas KIPLAGAT KEN 2:10:52
8 Mark Kosgei KIPTOO KEN 2:11:15
9 Stephen KIPLIMO KEN 2:12:06
10 Ashenafi BOJA ETH 2:12:35
11 Lemi DUMECHA ETH 2:13:52
12 Augustino Paulo SULLE TAN 2:14:03
13 Abraham BIWOTT KEN 2:14:34
14 Birhanu ADDISIE ETH 2:15:13
15 Polat Kemboi ARIKAN TUR 2:15:34
16 Sahlesilassie NIGUSSIE ETH 2:17:56
17 Tariku NOVALES ESP 2:22:07
Shumet AKALNEW ETH DNF
Bernard KIPROTICH KEN DNF
Nicholas ROTICH KEN DNF
Teklemariam MEDHIN ERI DNF
Yago ROJO ESP DNF
Alejandro JIMENEZ ESP DNF
Thierry NDIKUMWENAYO BDI DNF
Gonzalo PARRA ESP DNF

Women’s Marathon
Final
1 Siranesh YIRGA ETH 2:24:37
2 Meseret ABEBAYAHAU ETH 2:25:18
3 Kasu BITEW ETH 2:26:18
4 Linet Toroitich CHEBET UGA 2:26:22
5 Feyne GEMEDA ETH 2:27:51
6 Ayana MULISA ETH 2:28:26
7 Nigist MULUNEH ETH 2:29:37
8 Worknesh ALEMU ETH 2:29:47
9 Ebsite TILAHUN ETH 2:29:52
10 Bedada TIGIST ETH 2:32:44
11 Tamara SANFABIO ESP 2:55:47
12 Irene MARTIN ALVAREZ ESP 3:08:48
Obse ABDETA ETH DNF

