Rotterdam Marathon 2022 results; Nageeye and Hailu posted record times

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Results from the Rotterdam Marathon 2022, which took place in The Netherlands on Sunday (10) morning. The race is part of the 2022 World Athletics Elite Label road race series.

Dutchman and Olympic silver medalist, Abdi Nageeye and Ethiopia’s Haven Hailu won the men’s and women’s respective titles this weekend.

After running in a pack that started out with 10 men, which cut significantly to four runners at the 40km mark, Nageeye ended with a strong finish to win the men’s race with a time of 2:04:56 and took more than one minute off his own Dutch record, which was also set in Rotterdam in 2019 when he finished fourth.

Leul Gebreselassie of Ethiopia tried to stay with Nageeye during the final 600m, but the Olympic runner-up from Tokyo, last summer was too strong in the end and held off his rival.

Gebreselassie also crossed the line at 2:04:56, while Reuben Kiprop Kipyego of Kenyan took third place with a time of 2:05:12.

Belgium’s Bashir Abdi, who won last year’s rescheduled Rotterdam Marathon in October, had to settle for fourth this year in 2:05:23 with Kenya’s Kenneth Kipkemoi rounding out the top five at 2:06:22.

Hailu dominates Rotterdam Marathon 2022 women’s contest

Haven Hailu, meanwhile won the women’s race convincingly after breaking away early and then eventually crossed the finishing line unchallenged at 2:22:01.

The Ethiopian battled with Kenyans Daisy Cherotich and Stella Barsosio early in the contest, covering the opening 10km at 32:55 and then reaching the 20km at 1:06:14.

However, the trio was unable to maintain that fast pace for a longer period but still managed to settle down into a good rhythm at the halfway point.

In the end, Hailu moved away from her more tired rivals to go on and seal the victory.

Meanwhile, Nienke Brinkman, who promised in the build-up to the race to produce something special on home soil, recorded a new PB and Dutch record of 2:22:51 to take second place after a very strong finish.

Brinkman, who ran solo for a large part of the race before slowly trimming the deficit, went on to break a long-standing Dutch record that stood since 2003 when it was set by four-time world champion Lornah Kiplagat in New York.

Meanwhile, Zhanna Mamazhanova of Kazakhstan also had a very productive day after grabbing third place in 2:26:54, en route to taking more than a minute off the 2:27:57 previous national record, set way back in 1987 by Zoya Ivanova.

Completing the top five finishers were Mongolian Munkhzaya Bayartsogt at 2:29:25 and USA’s Tristin Van Ord with 2:29:32.

Rotterdam Marathon 2022 results – Top 20

Men’s Marathon

Final

1 Abdi NAGEEYE NED 2:04:56

2 Leul GEBRESILASE ETH 2:04:56

3 Reuben Kiprop KIPYEGO KEN 2:05:12

4 Bashir ABDI BEL 2:05:23

5 Kenneth CHESERER KEN 2:06:22

6 Rodgers GESABWA KEN 2:09:40

7 Abida EZAMZAMI MAR 2:09:52

8 Philemon KACHERAN KEN 2:10:12

9 Björn KOREMAN NED 2:10:32

10 Weynay GHEBRESILASIE GBR 2:12:17

11 Richard DOUMA NED 2:12:21

12 Ronald SCHROER NED 2:14:25

13 Stephen SCULLION IRL 2:14:32

14 Rune BÆKGAARD DEN 2:14:35

15 Primož KOBE SLO 2:15:37

16 Valentin PONCELET BEL 2:15:46

17 Mitja KREVS SLO 2:16:42

18 Manuel SAINJON FRA 2:17:46

19 Ruben VAN PRAET BEL 2:18:13

20 Chris BALESTRINI CAN 2:18:15

Women’s Marathon

Final

1 Haven Hailu DESSE ETH 2:22:01

2 Nienke BRINKMAN NED 2:22:51

3 Zhanna MAMAZHANOVA KAZ 2:26:54

4 Munkhzaya BAYARTSOGT MGL 2:29:25

5 Tristin VAN ORD USA 2:29:32

6 Carolina WIKSTRÖM SWE 2:29:51

7 Alisa VAINIO FIN 2:29:56

8 Daisy CHEROTICH KEN 2:30:42

9 Astrid VERHOEVEN BEL 2:31:39

10 Whitney MACON USA 2:32:48

11 Argentina VALDEPEÑAS CERNA MEX 2:35:16

12 Anne LUIJTEN NED 2:36:34

13 Beverly RAMOS PUR 2:36:56

14 Elisabetta IAVARONE ITA 2:38:44

15 Annemari KIEKARA FIN 2:39:46

16 Jacelyn GRUPPEN NED 2:41:02

17 Marina WONG AUS 2:41:08

18 Egris ARIAS VEN 2:43:56

19 Rose CHELIMO BRN 2:44:22

20 Saskia WEINANS NED 2:45:28

Complete results here