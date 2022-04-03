Connect with us

Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris 2022 results and highlights; Jeptum, Gelmisa take crowns

Results from the 2022 Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris on Sunday (3) with Judith Korir Jeptum of Kenya and Deso Gelmisa of Ethiopia won the women’s and men’s respective titles.

Published

Deso-Gelmisa-of-Ethiopia-Paris-marathon-2022
Deso Gelmisa of Ethiopia wins at Paris marathon 2022

As predicted, the 2022 Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris produced a fast women’s winning time, while the men’s race also registered one of the quickest times in the world in 2022 and national records. The following are the results from the 2022 Paris Marathon – 2022 World Athletics Elite Label road race series – on Sunday (3).

Judith Korir Jeptum of Kenya became the first woman to run a sub-2:20 marathon in French road racing when she won the women’s event in Paris with a personal best of 2:19:48.

“The conditions were tough but I’m happy with what I did today,” Jeptum, who surged ahead of her rivals before the 30km mark, said after the win.

Prior to Jeptum’s triumphant performance this weekend, the course record was 2:20:55, which was set by another Kenyan and former World Youth 3000m champion Purity Rionoripo in 2017.

READ MORE: Daegu International Marathon 2022 results

The 27-year-old broke the tape ahead of a pair of Ethiopian runners, with Fantu Jimma running a personal best time of 2:22:52 for second place and Besu Sado finishing third in 2:23:16.

Another pair of Ethiopians, Adanech Anbesa, who ran a lifetime best of 2:24:07, and Yenenesh Dinkesa, also with a PB of 2:24:09, rounded out the top five finishers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, producing a burst of speed in the final meters of the event, Deso Gelmisa of Ethiopia went on to take the men’s race and piloted a 1-2 finish for his nation, while four Ethiopians finished in the top five.

Gelmisa covered the 42.195 kilometers race in a winning time of 2:05:07, his second fastest-ever over the distance behind his PB of 2:04:53 in 2020.

His performance this weekend saw him move to No. 5 in the world this season, but he did miss out on breaking the course record of 2:04:21, which was set by Elisha Rotich in 2021.

Gelmisa’s fellow Ethiopian Seifu Tura, winner of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon last October, finished three seconds behind his compatriot in 2:05:10 with Frenchman Morhad Amdouni coming in at a national record of 2:05:22 to complete the medal positions.

Amdouni improved the previous French marathon mark which was set by Benoit Zwierzchiewski in 2003, by more than a minute.

Paris Marathon 2022 Results

Leading Men’s Results

  1. Deso Gelmisa (ETH) – 2:05:07
  2. Seifu Tura (ETH) – 2:05:10
  3. Morhad Amdouni (FRA) – 2:05:22 NR
  4. Abyeneh Degu (ETH) – 2:06:03
  5. Olika Adugna (ETH) – 2:06:27
  6. Hillary Kipsambu (KEN) – 2:06:53
  7. Mohamed Reda El Aarabi (MAR) – 2:06:55
  8. Limenih Getachew (ETH) – 2:07:27
  9. Aychew Bantie (ETH) – 2:07:44
  10. Asefa Mangstu (ETH) 2:08:30
  11. Mekuant Ayenew (ETH) 2:10:11
  12. Denis Chirchir (KEN) 2:10:18
  13. Yassine El Fathaoui (ITA) 2:10:22
  14. Matthew Sang (KEN) 2:10:23
  15. Abdalaati Iguider (MAR)

Leading Women’s Results

  1. Judith Jeptum (KEN) – 2:19:48
  2. Fantu Jimma (ETH) – 2:22:52
  3. Besu Sado (ETH) – 2:23:16
  4. Adanech Anbesa (ETH) – 2:24:07
  5. Yenenessh Dinkesa (ETH) – 2:24:07
  6. Jackline Chepngeno (KEN) – 2:24:59
  7. Meseret Belete (ETH) – 2:25:41
  8. Janet Ruguru (KEN) – 2:25:57
  9. Beyenu Degefa (ETH) – 2:26:18
  10. Lindsey Flanagan (USA) – 2:26:54
  11. Yeneabeba Ejigu (ETH) 2:27:35
  12. Gladys Chepkurui (KEN) 2:28:55
  13. Solange Jesus (POR) 2:29:04
  14. Anais Quemener (FRA) 2:37:26
  15. Milly Clark (AUS) 2:41:35

Complete results here

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

