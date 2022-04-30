Selected Results – 2022 Payton Jordan Invitational

CALIFORNIA — Results from the middle and long-distance races that took place at the 2022 Payton Jordan Invitational on Friday night (29). This includes the leading results from the men’s and women’s 10,000m as well as the 5,000m race.

The highlighted men’s 10,000m went to USA’s Dillon Maggard in a new personal best although he missed the World Athletics Championships qualifying standard.

The 26-year-old who was a finalist in the 3000m at the World Indoor Championships in Serbia, earlier this year, clocked 27:37.26 to secure first on Friday night.

Florida States Adriaan Wildschutt Florida State also bettered his previous PB when taking second place in 27:38.54 with Stanford’s Charles Hicks (27:40.16) and Cole Sprout (27:42.42) finishing third and fourth, respectively.

The women’s 10000m went to China’s WuGa HE in a time of 31:46.51, while USA’s Keira D’Amato clocked 31:50.58 for second place.

2022 Payton Jordan Invitational SELECTED RESULTS

Men’s 10000m

1 Dillon Maggard Unattached 27:37.26

2 Adriaan Wildschutt Florida State 27:38.54

3 Charles Hicks Stanford 27:40.16

4 Cole Sprout Stanford 27:42.42

5 Matthew Pereira Harvard 27:45.77

6 Ky Robinson Stanford 27:47.11

7 Cam Levins Canada 27:53.58

8 Benjamin de Haan Bizz-Sports Management 28:09.27

9 Jacob Thomson Dark Sky / Under Armour 28:21.91

10 Tibebu Proctor Washington 28:38.34

11 Turner Wiley Club Northwest 28:40.15

12 Thomas Boyden Stanford 28:44.67

13 TianYu CHEN. China AA 28:45.89

14 Meika Beaudoin-Rousseau Stanford 28:49.22

15 Kwanele Mthembu Texas State 28:50.02

16 Robert DiDonato Stanford 29:36.55

17 Titus Cheruiyot UTEP 29:44.19

18 Justin Hartshorn BYU 29:59.26

Women’s 10000m

1 WuGa HE China AA 31:46.51

2 Keira D’Amato Nike 31:50.58

3 Abbey Wheeler BAA 32:53.50

4 Beth Kidger Brighton Phoenix 33:15.05

5 Mackenzie Caldwell Unattached 33:26.36

6 Aoibhe RichardsonAtalanta NYC 33:40.60

7 Kaylee Bogina Unattached 33:47.20

8 Meggie Karp Arizona 35:57.14

Section 1 – Women’s 5000m

1 Vanessa Fraser NIKE Bowerman Track Club 15:19.11

2 Eleanor FultonThe Tumbleweed Club 15:20.12

3 Melissa Courtney-Bryant Unattached 15:25.90

4 Adva Cohen New Mexico 15:26.48

5 Lauren Ryan Florida State 15:30.00

6 Haley Herberg Washington 15:31.14

7 Allie Schadler Washington 15:31.29

8 Paige Campbell Run Canberra 15:36.95

9 Mai Shoji ShojiUniqlo 15:57.68

10 Ruby Smee. San Francisco 15:58.02

11 Muriel Coneo. Porvenir 15:59.24

12 Caitlin Adams Team Tempo Australia 16:02.73

13 Judy Pendergast Harvard 16:10.55

Section 2 – Women’s 5000m

1 Brianna Robles Adams State 16:04.95

2 Everlyn Kemboi Utah Valley 16:06.05

3 Mazzie Melaney Utah Valley 16:08.37

4 Hannah Branch Utah Valley 16:10.29

5 Caila Odekirk Utah Valley 16:12.37

6 Delaney Rasmussen Northern Arizona 16:16.36

7 Jessica Lawson Stanford 16:19.12

8 Maggie Zwahlen Utah Valley 16:41.61

Section 1 – Men’s 5000m

1 Emil Danielsson Sparvagen FK 13:25.62

2 Ahmed Muhumed Florida State 13:26.11

3 Barry Keane Butler University 13:26.29

4 Jack Rowe Unattached 13:26.37

5 Oliver Chignell Hill-City University -Club 13:27.03

6 Tom Anderson Club Northwest 13:28.19

7 Acer Iverson Harvard 13:28.52

8 Henrik Ingebrigtsen Nike / Norway 13:29.92

9 Isaac Heyne Team Tempo Australia 13:30.82

10 Scott Beattie Tulsa 13:31.34

11 Nate Osterstock. Southern Utah 13:33.01

12 Ehab El-Sandali Iona 13:35.93

13 Ben Perrin Montana State 13:36.99

14 Brandon Garnica BYU 13:37.18

15 Awet Beraki Adams State 13:38.73

16 Christian Allen Weber State 13:40.88

Section 2 – Men’s 5000m

1 Peter Lynch Tulsa 13:43.52

2 Cormac Dalton Tulsa 13:43.77

3 John Shea Northern Arizona 13:44.57

4 Matt LeachPDC 13:47.28

5 Matthew Richtman Montana State 13:47.85

6 Spencer Nelson Utah State 13:48.09

7 Connor Weaver Utah State 13:48.13

8 Ben Bradley Unattached 13:49.46

9 Joshua Schumacher Stanford 13:49.49

10 Dallin Leatham Weber State 13:49.65

11 D.J. Principe Stanford 13:51.97

12 Ugis Jocis Latvia 13:53.18

13 Liam DeeGhouls n Goblins 13:54.00

14 Tristian Merchant Northern Arizona 13:57.78

15 David Melville Harvard 13:59.57

16 Aidan Troutner BYU 14:02.01

17 Matthew Beaudet Saint-Laurent Select 14:08.03

18 GuangYue RENChina AA 14:10.02

19 Devin Hart Stanford 14:16.02

20 ZhongRui GUOChina AA 14:31.39

Mens 1500 Run

1 Rob Heppenstall Unattached 3:38.17

2 Maximilian Thorwirth SFD`75 Duesseldorf-Sued e.V. 3:38.86

3 Kevin Robertson Saint-Laurent Select 3:40.47

4 Michael Power Tulsa 3:40.97

5 Mikael Johnsen Mikael Johnsen 3:41.38

6 Kevin Kelly Boston Athletic Association 3:42.41

7 Isaac Akers Tulsa 3:42.48

8 Devin Pancake Utah State 3:43.30

9 Tracen Warnick Weber State 3:43.43

10 Ian Sanchez Lopez Arizona 3:43.67

11 Spencer BrownKeith Brown TC 3:43.81

12 Corey Bellemore Unattached 3:43.86

13 Iker Sanchez Lopez Arizona 3:46.85

Section 2

1 Carlos Vilches Unattached 3:50.74

2 Adam Goddard Team Tempo Australia 3:51.28

3 GuangWei LIChina AA 3:51.31

4 Chris Olley PDC 3:51.42

5 Jonathan Hopkins Unattached 3:52.36

6 David Proctor Unattached 3:53.47

Women’s 1500m

1 Cari Hughes On Running 4:17.38

2 Maia Ramsden Harvard 4:18.05

3 Taylor Viertel Utah Valley 4:23.56

4 Anna Juul Harvard 4:24.23

5 Karin Yasumoto Uniqlo 4:32.87

Men’s 3000m steeplechase

1 Ahmed JaziriE. Kentucky 8:24.33

2 Emil Blomberg AAM 8:24.84

3 Carlos Sanmartin Porvenir 8:25.85

4 Duncan Hamilton Montana State 8:26.44

5 Simon SundstrÃ AAM 8:27.93

6 Matthew Clarke Team Tempo Australia 8:28.74

7 Brian Barraza. Tinman Elite 8:29.44

8 Max Stevens Team Tempo Australia 8:30.70

9 Zach Litoff Santa Clara 8:32.64

10 Joey BerriatuaTinman Elite 8:34.83

11 Jakob Abrahamsen AAM 8:37.24

12 Colton JohnsenWashington St. 8:39.38

13 Garrett Marsing BYU 8:56.18

Section 2

1 Clement Duigou Adams State 8:29.05

2 Estanis RuizLoyola Marymount University 8:38.54

3 Julius DiehrOcean State AC/ New Balance 8:40.58

4 Levi Taylor Montana State 8:42.73

5 Simon Grannetia Unattached 8:47.43

6 Jacob FrancisSouthern Utah 8:49.49

7 Jamison Wilkes Weber State 8:51.20

8 FuDong WANGChina AA 8:56.24

9 Alex Slenning Unattached 9:32.36

Women’s 3000m steeplechase

1 Annie Rodenfels BAA 9:25.48

2 Elise Thorner New Mexico 9:32.42

3 Brielle Erbacher Unattached 9:32.96

4 Jessica FurlanExcel Athletika 9:38.43

5 Cara Feain-Ryan Unattached 9:50.25

6 Jessica ScheriffGreen Racing Project 10:01.78

7 Kate SearyCardiff AAC/ Wales 10:05.52

8 Victoria Patterson Unattached 10:16.52

9 Haley TanneSouthern Utah 10:20.53

Men’s 800m

1 John Lester Stanford 1:48.49

2 Stephen Evans Ottawa Lions 1:48.52

3 Miles Smith PDC 1:49.62

4 Alex Scales Santa Clara 1:53.13

Women’s 800m

1 Susan Ejore Unattached 2:03.90

2 Susan Aneno PDC 2:04.71

3 HongJiao WU China AA 2:06.45

4 Sarah Jane City Speed SF 2:07.09

5 Ashley Lewis Unattached 2:09.33