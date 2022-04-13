Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha’Carri Richardson set for 100m clash in Nairobi

Multiple global championships medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and American spotlight sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson have been announced to race in the women’s 100 meters at the third edition of the Kip Keino Classic next month.

The meeting which will take place on Saturday, 7 May 2022 at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi, is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event.

The clash between the sprint stars was confirmed on Wednesday by Meet Director Barnaba Korir during a press conference at Riadha House.

He was quoted as saying: “We are expecting fireworks this year, Pryce and Richardson will light Kasarani.”

The 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympic 100m also confirmed her availability to race at this year’s Kip Keino Classic with a post on her Facebook page.

“One of the most asked questions on the page has been….When are you visiting Kenya? Kenyan fans, how does May sound? See you in Nairobi,” the woman who is popularly known as “Pocket Rocket” posted.

Fraser-Pryce and Richardson went head-to-head twice during the 2021 season with the series ending at 1-1. After finishing behind the American at Gateshead in May, the well-decorated Jamaican sprinter returned to turn the tables at the Prefontaine Classic 2021 in August.

Fraser-Pryce, who is a three-time Olympic champion and 10-time world champion, including one indoor 60m title, is yet to make her 2022 season debut, and she will be aiming to open her campaign on a positive note.

The 35-year-old is coming off a very productive 2021 campaign where she won silver behind compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah in a Jamaican 100m medal sweep while helping her country set a national record when winning the 4x100m relay gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

During the successful 2021 term, Fraser-Pryce also registered three personal bests, including two in the 100m and her 10.60 seconds current PB, which is ranked No. 3 in the history of the event.

Meanwhile, despite missing the Tokyo Olympics last summer after returning a positive test for cannabis, Richardson is also coming off her most highlighting season.

The 22-year-old was lively both on and off the track and it helped to boost the rivalry between the American and Jamaican female sprinters.

However, after initially winning the 100m title at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials last June, Richardson’s performances at the championships were later nullified as a result of the positive cannabis test.

The collegiate record holder and 2019 NCAA champion is ranked No. 6 on the all-time women’s 100m list with her personal best of 10.72 seconds, a time which also sits No. 4 among the all-time American woman sprinters.