Texas vs Texas A&M dual meet results; Texas swept team titles

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Longhorns’ track and field men’s and women’s programs swept the Texas vs Texas A&M dual meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday (2) and did so with some proper entertainment.

Texas women edged Texas A&M by a narrow two points after the No. 1 ranked team tallied 102 points against the Aggies’ 100 points. Read more: [Video] watch Fahnbulleh hunts down Boling in 2022 Florida Relays 200m

The travelers, still smarting from their impressive showing at home at the Texas Relays last weekend, returned to secure 10 first-place spots out of the 19 contested events on the women’s side.

Among the highlighted performers on the women’s side was former Texas A&M star Tyra Gittens, who returned to her old stomping grounds to equal her personal-best and facility record in the high jump with a clearance of 1.95m.

That mark is ranked No. 2 behind the 1.96m clearance by Lamara Distin last week. Distin finished second this weekend with a height of 1.93m.

Also shining brightly at the meeting was Texas A&M’s Charokee Young, who posted an impressive 50.00 seconds to win the women’s 400m title and set a new personal best and world-leading time.

Meanwhile, Texas men outscored the Aggies 105.5 to 96.5 after winning 11 of 19 scored events. Sophomore jumper Stacy Brown Jr. led the way after winning both the long and triple jump competitions.

Sprinter Devon Achane was one of the standout athletes for Texas A&M after capturing the men’s sprint double with times of 10.12 (+2.2 m/s) for the 100m seconds crown and a PB and meeting record of 20.20 secs for the 200m title.

Texas vs Texas A&M dual meet results