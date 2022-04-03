Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Texas vs Texas A&M dual meet results; Texas swept team titles

Results and recap as the Longhorns won the Texas vs Texas A&M dual meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday (2). Results from each event is posted.

Published

Charokee-Young-of-Texas-AM-at-the-2022-Texas-Relays
Charokee Young of Texas A&M at the 2022 Texas Relays

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Longhorns’ track and field men’s and women’s programs swept the Texas vs Texas A&M dual meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday (2) and did so with some proper entertainment.

Texas women edged Texas A&M by a narrow two points after the No. 1 ranked team tallied 102 points against the Aggies’ 100 points. Read more: [Video] watch Fahnbulleh hunts down Boling in 2022 Florida Relays 200m

The travelers, still smarting from their impressive showing at home at the Texas Relays last weekend, returned to secure 10 first-place spots out of the 19 contested events on the women’s side.

Among the highlighted performers on the women’s side was former Texas A&M star Tyra Gittens, who returned to her old stomping grounds to equal her personal-best and facility record in the high jump with a clearance of 1.95m.

That mark is ranked No. 2 behind the 1.96m clearance by Lamara Distin last week. Distin finished second this weekend with a height of 1.93m.

Also shining brightly at the meeting was Texas A&M’s Charokee Young, who posted an impressive 50.00 seconds to win the women’s 400m title and set a new personal best and world-leading time.

Meanwhile, Texas men outscored the Aggies 105.5 to 96.5 after winning 11 of 19 scored events. Sophomore jumper Stacy Brown Jr. led the way after winning both the long and triple jump competitions.

Sprinter Devon Achane was one of the standout athletes for Texas A&M after capturing the men’s sprint double with times of 10.12 (+2.2 m/s) for the 100m seconds crown and a PB and meeting record of 20.20 secs for the 200m title.

Texas vs Texas A&M dual meet results

DayStartRunning EventsRndResult
Saturday4:30 PMWomen 3000 M SteeplechaseFinalResult
Saturday4:44 PMMen 3000 M SteeplechaseFinalResult
Saturday5:00 PMWomen 4×100 M RelayFinalResult
Saturday5:05 PMMen 4×100 M RelayFinalResult
Saturday5:10 PMWomen 1500 MFinalResult
Saturday5:16 PMMen 1500 MFinalResult
Saturday5:25 PMWomen 100 M HurdlesFinalResult
Saturday5:33 PMMen 110 M HurdlesFinalResult
Saturday5:40 PMWomen 400 MFinalResult
Saturday5:46 PMMen 400 MFinalsResult
Saturday5:55 PMWomen 100 MFinalResult
Saturday6:00 PMMen 100 MFinalResult
Saturday6:08 PMWomen 800 MFinalResult
Saturday6:12 PMMen 800 MFinalResult
Saturday6:20 PMWomen 400 M HurdlesFinalResult
Saturday6:27 PMMen 400 M HurdlesFinalResult
Saturday6:35 PMWomen 200 MFinalsResult
Saturday6:39 PMMen 200 MFinalsResult
Saturday6:47 PMWomen 3000 MFinalResult
Saturday7:02 PMMen 3000 MFinalResult
Saturday7:15 PMWomen 4×400 M RelayFinalResult
Saturday7:22 PMMen 4×400 M RelayFinalResult
Top
DayStartField EventsRndResult
Saturday1:00 PMWomen Shot PutFinalResult
Saturday1:00 PMMen DiscusFinalResult
Saturday2:20 PMMen Shot PutFinalResult
Saturday2:20 PMWomen DiscusFinalResult
Saturday3:00 PMWomen Pole VaultFinalResult
Saturday3:00 PMMen High JumpFinalResult
Saturday4:00 PMMen JavelinFinalResult
Saturday4:00 PMWomen HammerFinalResult
Saturday4:30 PMWomen Long JumpFinalResult
Saturday4:30 PMMen Long JumpFinalResult
Saturday5:30 PMWomen JavelinFinalResult
Saturday5:30 PMMen HammerFinalResult
Saturday5:30 PMWomen High JumpFinalResult
Saturday5:30 PMMen Pole VaultFinalResult
Saturday6:00 PMWomen Triple JumpFinalResult
Saturday6:00 PMMen Triple JumpFinalResult

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3 watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships live on March 11-12 on ESPN3 with a re-air scheduled for ESPU on March 13. Arkansas and Oregon...

March 4, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record

Main News

Results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting

Recap and results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting in Serbia as Armand Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record and Lamont Jacobs DQd...

March 7, 2022
Eliud-Kipchoge-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon Eliud-Kipchoge-wins-2022-Tokyo-Marathon

Main News

Results from the 2022 Tokyo Marathon; record times by Kipchoge, Kosgei

Results from the very fast 2022 Tokyo Marathon with Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei winning the men's and women's respective races on Sunday (6)....

March 6, 2022
Advertisement