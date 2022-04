The 2022 Penn Relays complete schedule for this week, along with the event times for each of the competitions.

The competition will start on Thursday, 28 April with the high school girls’ schedule at 9:00 am, while the afternoon session starts at 11:55 am and the evening events are slated to start at 5:35 pm.

On Friday, the college athletes will join the high schoolers on the schedule with several Championships of America events set to highlight the second day.

The 2022 Penn Relays schedule will close out on Friday with a number of Olympic Development events joining the schedule.

The 2022 Penn Relays schedule

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

Track Events

Morning Session: Beginning at 9 a.m. 9:00 a.m.: HS Girls’ 4×800 Small Schools 9:25 a.m.: HS Girls’ 4×800 Large Schools 9:50 a.m.: HS Girls’ 4×100



Afternoon Session: Beginning at Noon 11:55 a.m.: Special Olympics 100m 12:00 p.m.: Masters 100m (Except 75 yrs and older) 12:25 p.m.: Special Olympics 4×100 Relays 12:30 p.m.: Masters 4×100 Relays 12:40 p.m.: HS Girls’ 4×400 4:40 p.m.: HS Girls’ DMR Championship of America presented by Toyota 5:00 p.m.: HS Girls’ Mile Championship presented by On 5:10 p.m.: HS Girls’ 3000m Championship presented by the U.S. Marines



Evening Session: Beginning at 5:30 p.m. 5:35 p.m.: College Women’s 400m Hurdles presented by Independence Blue Cross 5:55 p.m.: College Men’s 400m Hurdles presented by College Ave Student Loans 6:15 p.m.: College Women’s 1500m presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 6:35 p.m.: College Men’s 1500m presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 6:55 p.m.: College Women’s 3000m Steeplechase presented by Core Power 7:25 p.m.: College Men’s 3000m Steeplechase presented by Core Power 7:50 p.m.: College Women’s 5000m presented by Independence Blue Cross 8:30 p.m.: College Men’s 5000m presented by Independence Blue Cross 9:20 p.m.: College Women’s 10000m presented by Independence Blue Cross 10:00 p.m.: College Men’s 10000m presented by Independence Blue Cross



Field Events

Morning Session: Beginning at 9:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m.: HS Girls’ Discus Championship 9:30 a.m.: HS Girls’ Javelin Championship 9:30 a.m.: HS Girls’ Shot Put Championship presented by Powering America 10:00 a.m.: HS Girls’ Long Jump Championship 10:00 a.m.: HS Girls’ High Jump Championship



Afternoon Session: Beginning at 11:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m.: HS Girls’ Pole Vault Championship presented by Powering America 12:00 p.m.: HS Girls’ Triple Jump Championship 11:30 a.m.: College Women’s Hammer 1:30 p.m.: College Women’s Hammer Championship presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 3:00 p.m.: College Men’s Hammer Championship presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 4:30 p.m.: College Men’s Hammer



FRIDAY, APRIL 29

ON DAY AT THE PENN RELAYS

Track Events

Morning Session: Beginning at 9:00 a.m. 9:00 a.m.: HS Boys’ 4×800 Small Schools 9:25 a.m.: HS Boys’ 4×800 Large Schools 9:50 a.m.: Middle School 4×100 Relays 10:30 a.m.: HS Boys’ 4×100 12:00 p.m.: Elementary School Shuttle Relays (4 th , 5 th , 6 th Grade)



Afternoon Session: Beginning at 12:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m.: College Women’s Distance Medley Relay 12:40 p.m.: College Men’s Distance Medley Relay 12:55 p.m.: College Women’s 4×100 “Eastern” 1:03 p.m.: College Women’s 4×100 1:10 p.m.: College Women’s 4×100 Championship of America presented by Toyota 1:20 p.m.: College Men’s 4×100 “Eastern” 1:27 p.m.: College Men’s 4×100 1:35 p.m.: College Men’s 4×100 Championship of America presented by Grace Foods 1:45 p.m.: College Women’s Distance Medley Relay Championship of America presented by On 2:00 p.m.: College Men’s Distance Medley Relay Championship of America presented by Retail Sites 2:15 p.m.: College Women’s 4×200 Relays 2:25 p.m.: College Women’s 4×200 Championship of America presented by Toyota 2:35 p.m.: College Men’s 4×200 Relays 2:45 p.m.: College Men’s 4×200 Championship of America presented by Grace Foods 2:55 p.m.: College Women’s 100m (North Straight) 3:10 p.m.: College Men’s 100m (North Straight) 2:55 p.m.: College Women’s 100m Hurdles (South Straight) 3:10 p.m.: College Men’s 110m Hurdles (South Straight) 3:25 p.m.: College Women’s 4×400 Championship of America presented by On 3:40 p.m.: College Men’s 4×400 Championship of America presented by On 3:55 p.m.: HS Girls’ 4×800 Championship of America presented by Toyota 4:08 p.m.: HS Girls’ 4×100 Northeastern Final 4:12 p.m.: HS Girls’ 4×100 National Final 4:16 p.m.: HS Girls’ 4×100 International Final 4:20 p.m.: HS Girls’ 4×100 Championship of America presented by Grace Foods 4:25 p.m.: HS Boys’ Distance Medley Relay Championship of America presented by Grace Foods 4:40 p.m.: HS Boys’ Mile Championship presented by Toyota 4:48 p.m.: HS Boys’ 3000m Championship presented by U.S. Marines 5:00 p.m.: HS Girls’ 4×400 Philadelphia Area Final presented by CLEO TV 5:05 p.m.: HS Girls’ 4×400 Championship of America presented by Grace Foods



Evening Session: Beginning at 5:10 p.m. 5:10 p.m.: College Women’s Sprint Medley Championship of America presented by College Ave Student Loans 5:15 p.m.: College Women’s Sprint Medley 5:35 p.m.: College Men’s Sprint Medley Championship of America presented by Toyota 5:45 p.m.: College Men’s Sprint Medley 5:55 p.m.: College Women’s 4×400 6:20 p.m.: College Women’s 4×400 Pop Haddleton-MAC 6:25 p.m.: College Women’s 4×400 CTC 6:30 p.m.: College Men’s 4×400 6:55 p.m.: College Men’s 4×400 Pop Haddleton-MAC 7:00 p.m.: College Men’s 4×400 CTC 7:05 p.m.: Masters 4×400 Relays 7:30 p.m.: Corporate Distance Medley Relay presented by Toyota & On Distance Night presented by On 7:50 p.m.: Olympic Development Women’s 800m 8:00 p.m.: Olympic Development Men’s 800m 8:10 p.m.: Olympic Development Women’s 3000m Steeplechase 8:25 p.m.: Olympic Development Men’s 3000m Steeplechase 8:40 p.m.: Olympic Development Men’s 4xMile 9:05 p.m.: Open Women’s 5000m 9:30 p.m.: Open Men’s 5000m



Field Events

Morning Session: Beginning at 9:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m.: HS Boys’ Discus Championship 9:30 a.m.: HS Boys’ Javelin Championship 9:30 a.m.: HS Boys’ Shot Put Championship presented by Powering America 9:30 a.m.: HS Boys’ High Jump Championship presented by Core Power 9:30 a.m.: HS Boys’ Pole Vault Championship presented by Powering America 9:30 a.m.: HS Boys’ Long Jump Championship presented by Core Power 9:30 a.m.: HS Boys’ Triple Jump Championship



Afternoon Session: Beginning at 12:00 p.m. 12:00 p.m.: College Women’s Discus 12:00 p.m.: College Men’s Javelin 12:00 p.m.: College Men’s Shot Put 12:00 p.m.: College Men’s High Jump 12:00 p.m.: College Women’s Long Jump 12:00 p.m.: College Men’s Long Jump 12:00 p.m.: College Women’s Pole Vault 3:00 p.m.: College Men’s Discus 3:00 p.m.: College Women’s Javelin 3:00 p.m.: College Women’s Shot Put 3:00 p.m.: College Women’s High Jump 3:00 p.m.: College Men’s Pole Vault 4:30 p.m.: College Women’s Triple Jump 4:30 p.m.: College Men’s Triple Jump



SATURDAY, APRIL 30

TOYOTA DAY AT THE PENN RELAYS

Track Events

Morning Session: Beginning at 7:00 a.m. 7:00 a.m.: HS Girls’ 5k Race Walk 7:30 a.m.: Men’s 5k Race Walk (U20, Open, Masters) 8:00 a.m.: Women’s 5k Race Walk (U20, Open, Masters) 9:00 a.m.: HS Boys’ 4×400



Afternoon Session: Beginning at 12:30 p.m. 12:30 p.m.: College Women’s 4×1500 Championship of America presented by iHeart Media 12:55 p.m.: HS Boys’ 4×100 Championship of America presented by Grace Foods 1:00 p.m.: College Women’s 4×100 Championship of America presented by Toyota 1:05 p.m.: College Men’s 4×100 Championship of America presented by Grace Foods 1:10 p.m.: College Men’s 4xMile Championship of America presented by Retail Sites 1:30 p.m.: Master’s 100m (Over 75 yrs) 1:45 p.m.: Acknowledgement Ceremony 2:09 p.m.:College Women’s 100m Hurdles Championship presented by On 2:12 p.m.: Olympic Development Women’s 100m Hurdles presented by Toyota 2:15 p.m.: College Men’s 110m Hurdles Championship presented by On 2:17 p.m.: Olympic Development Men’s 110m Hurdles presented by Toyota 2:24 p.m.: College Women’s 100m Championship presented by On 2:26 p.m.: College Men’s 100m Championship presented by Toyota 2:29 p.m.: Olympic Development Women’s 1500m presented by Toyota 2:40 p.m.: Olympic Development Benjamin Franklin Men’s Mile presented by Toyota 2:47 p.m.: College Women’s 4×800 Championship of America presented by Toyota 3:02 p.m.: College Men’s 4×800 Championship of America presented by On 3:18 p.m.: Olympic Development Women’s 300m presented by Toyota 3:22 p.m.: Olympic Development Men’s 300m presented by Toyota 3:29 p.m.: College Women’s 4×400 Championship of America presented by On 3:35 p.m.: College Men’s 4×400 Championship of America presented by On 3:47 p.m.: Olympic Development Women’s 600m presented by Toyota 3:52 p.m.: Olympic Development Men’s 600m presented by Toyota 4:00 p.m.: HS Boys’ 4×400 Championship of America presented by Grace Foods 4:05 p.m.: College Women’s 4×100 Final presented by Toyota 4:10 p.m.: College Men’s 4×100 Final presented by Toyota 4:15 p.m.: College Women’s 4×100 Eastern Final 4:20 p.m.: College Men’s 4×100 Eastern Final 4:23 p.m.: Open Women’s 4×100 Final 4:27 p.m.: Open Men’s 4×100 Final 4:30 p.m.: HS Boys’ 4×100 Northeastern Final 4:35 p.m.: HS Boys’ 4×100 National Final presented by Independence Blue Cross 4:40 p.m.: HS Boys’ 4×100 International Final presented by iHeart Media 4:45 p.m.: HS Boys’ 4×800 Championship of America presented by Grace Foods 4:57 p.m.: College Women’s 4×800 5:10 p.m.: College Men’s 4×800 5:25 p.m.: College Women’s 4×400 Final 5:30 p.m.: College Men’s 4×400 Final 5:35 p.m.: College Women’s 4×400 Eastern Final 5:40 p.m.: College Men’s 4×400 Eastern Final 5:45 p.m.: HS Boys’ 4×400 Philadelphia Area Final presented by CLEO TV 5:50 p.m.: Open Women’s 4×400 Final 6:00 p.m.: Open Men’s 4×400 Final



Field Events

Throws: Beginning at 9:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m.: College Women’s Discus Championship 11:30 a.m.: College Men’s Discus Championship 12:30 p.m.: College Women’s Shot Put Championship 1:30 p.m.: College Women’s Javelin Championship 2:30 p.m.: College Men’s Shot Put Championship 3:30 p.m.: College Men’s Javelin Championship