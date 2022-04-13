The Daily Mile to partner with the World Athletics Championships Oregon22￼

EUGENE, Ore. – The local organizing committee (LOC) for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 (WCH Oregon22) is proud to announce that The Daily Mile Foundation supported by INEOS has officially signed on as an event supporter of WCH Oregon22, a collaboration that will come alive through the World Wide Welcome (WWW) Youth Relay. The deal has been concluded with World Athletics’ global commercial partner Dentsu Inc.

“I am delighted to hear that The Daily Mile and the World Wide Welcome Youth Relay are partnering to maximize youth engagement opportunities for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 and beyond,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

“The programs bring people together as part of a global movement while improving health and wellbeing. I encourage educators and youth group leaders across the state to explore these programs with their students and kids.”

Elaine Wyllie, Founder of The Daily Mile, said: “Working with the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, we hope to encourage children in Oregon, the rest of the U.S., and across the world to take part in The Daily Mile – a simple, free, and effective way to improve wellbeing.”

The Daily Mile is a simple, free, transformative initiative where children go outside to run, jog, roll or walk for fifteen minutes every day, in which time, most will average a mile or more.

Children and their teachers engage in the mile together, getting healthier while building relationships that result in better classroom management and academic performance.

Today over 3 million children across 14,000 schools globally are now running a mile a day and now The Daily Mile is coming to the USA. And Oregon is leading the way.

“The Daily Mile and the World Wide Welcome Youth Relay are a perfect match,” said Sarah Massey, CEO of Oregon22, LLC.

“Both programs serve to encourage healthy activity in the younger generation, and we couldn’t be prouder to collectively build this into the lead-up to these World Athletics Championships.”

The WWW Youth Relay invites schools, youth program groups, or youth track teams across the globe to join together in welcoming the nations of the world to Oregon by taking on a one-mile leg of a relay that will span over the 100-day countdown to WCH Oregon22.

Youth of all abilities and fitness levels are encouraged to participate by running, jogging, walking, utilizing adaptive equipment, or using other accommodations.

Each leg of the youth relay is dedicated to one of the 200-plus global track and field teams on their way to WCH Oregon22.

Groups are assigned a nation to welcome; receive a relay leg kit and have the chance to submit a welcome message for their paired global nation that will be shared with these international athletes come event-time.

The Daily Mile and the WWW Youth Relay will be working together to engage new schools and community groups across Oregon in free youth engagement opportunities.

The Daily Mile will present the finale of the WWW Youth Relay, which will be held as a community leg at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon on July 15, the opening day of WCH Oregon22.

For more information, contact: media@worldchampsoregon22.com