Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Just In

The Daily Mile to partner with the World Athletics Championships Oregon22￼

“The Daily Mile and the World Wide Welcome Youth Relay are partnering to maximize youth engagement opportunities for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.”

Published

WCH-Oregon22-World-Wide-Welcome-and-The-Daily-Mile-Portland-Kick-Off-Event
WCH Oregon22 - World Wide Welcome and The Daily Mile - Portland Kick Off Event

EUGENE, Ore. – The local organizing committee (LOC) for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 (WCH Oregon22) is proud to announce that The Daily Mile Foundation supported by INEOS has officially signed on as an event supporter of WCH Oregon22, a collaboration that will come alive through the World Wide Welcome (WWW) Youth Relay. The deal has been concluded with World Athletics’ global commercial partner Dentsu Inc. 

READ MORE: World Athletics Championships Oregon22 New ticket inventory to be released

“I am delighted to hear that The Daily Mile and the World Wide Welcome Youth Relay are partnering to maximize youth engagement opportunities for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 and beyond,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

“The programs bring people together as part of a global movement while improving health and wellbeing. I encourage educators and youth group leaders across the state to explore these programs with their students and kids.”

Elaine Wyllie, Founder of The Daily Mile, said: “Working with the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, we hope to encourage children in Oregon, the rest of the U.S., and across the world to take part in The Daily Mile – a simple, free, and effective way to improve wellbeing.”

The Daily Mile is a simple, free, transformative initiative where children go outside to run, jog, roll or walk for fifteen minutes every day, in which time, most will average a mile or more.

Children and their teachers engage in the mile together, getting healthier while building relationships that result in better classroom management and academic performance.

READ MORE: WCH Oregon22 celebrates International Women’s Day, July 18 devoted to Women in the Spotlight 

Today over 3 million children across 14,000 schools globally are now running a mile a day and now The Daily Mile is coming to the USA. And Oregon is leading the way.

“The Daily Mile and the World Wide Welcome Youth Relay are a perfect match,” said Sarah Massey, CEO of Oregon22, LLC.

“Both programs serve to encourage healthy activity in the younger generation, and we couldn’t be prouder to collectively build this into the lead-up to these World Athletics Championships.”

The WWW Youth Relay invites schools, youth program groups, or youth track teams across the globe to join together in welcoming the nations of the world to Oregon by taking on a one-mile leg of a relay that will span over the 100-day countdown to WCH Oregon22. 

Youth of all abilities and fitness levels are encouraged to participate by running, jogging, walking, utilizing adaptive equipment, or using other accommodations. 

Each leg of the youth relay is dedicated to one of the 200-plus global track and field teams on their way to WCH Oregon22. 

Groups are assigned a nation to welcome; receive a relay leg kit and have the chance to submit a welcome message for their paired global nation that will be shared with these international athletes come event-time.

The Daily Mile and the WWW Youth Relay will be working together to engage new schools and community groups across Oregon in free youth engagement opportunities.

The Daily Mile will present the finale of the WWW Youth Relay, which will be held as a community leg at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon on July 15, the opening day of WCH Oregon22.

For more information, contact: media@worldchampsoregon22.com  

In this article:
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Mondo-Duplantis-wins-the-men's-pole-vault Mondo-Duplantis-wins-the-men's-pole-vault

Main News

How to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022?

You can watch all the live streaming broadcast of the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 on NBC, CNBC and Peacock from Belgrade,...

March 15, 2022
Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event

Main News

Day 1: World Indoor Athletics Championships order of events, watch live, start lists

Watch and follow the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 on YouTube and Facebook, as well as NBC and Peacock in the USA as the...

March 17, 2022
matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs

Main News

FSU Relays 2022 heat sheets, live results and schedule

Live results, schedule, and heat sheets for the 2022 FSU Relays, which will take place Thursday (24) to Saturday (26). It is free to...

March 24, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record

Main News

Day 3 Results: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22

Updated results for FINALS ONLY on Day 3 at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 on Sunday. Three world records were broken! See...

March 20, 2022
Advertisement