Thompson-Herah opens 100m season with 10.89 WL time at USATF Golden Games 2022

Elaine Thompson-Herah ran a 10.89 world-leading time to win her 100m heat at the 2022 USATF Golden Games at Mt. Sac Relays on Saturday (16).

athletics-diamond-league-paris-elaine-thompson-herah
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah made a bullet of a start to her 2022 campaign in the 100 meters after she cruised to a time of 10.89 seconds (1.6 m/s) to set a world-leading standard at the 2022 USATF Golden Games at Mt. Sac Relays on Saturday, April 16.

Thompson-Herah, who opened her outdoor campaign with a 400m race late last month, returned to her favored event this weekend and she looked impressive when winning the first heat to advance to this evening’s final.

The Jamaican was happy to make such a quick start to her 100m season, noting that her aim this year is to win her first individual sprint title at the World Athletics Championships.

American Aleia Hobbs clocked 10.95 to take second, just ahead of Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye at 10.96, while Olympic 200m bronze medalist Gabby Thomas ran 11.00 to also advanced to the final from the first heat.

Meanwhile, another Jamaican, Briana Williams, posted 10.91 seconds to win the second semi-final heat, but her time was aided by a 3.0 m/s tailwind.

The Tokyo Olympic 4x100m gold medalist was delighted with the time she ran even though it was wind-aided.

Also advancing to the final from the heat were Teahna Daniels of the USA who ran 10.92 to take second behind Williams, plus compatriots Twanisha “Tee Tee” Terry (10.95), Javianne Oliver (11.02), and Tamara Clark (11.06).

On the men’s side, Oregon’s Micah Williams paced the qualifiers with a wind-assisted 9.96 secs (3.1 m/s) when winning the first semi-final race.

Among the other qualifiers for the final later are 2 Brandon Carnes (10.07), Emmanuel Matadi (10.10), Raymond Ekevwo (10.11), Aaron Brown (10.11, 3.1 m/s), and sprint hurdler Devon Allen (10.12, 3.1 m/s).

The women’s and men’s 100m finals are scheduled for 6:22 pm ET and 6:38 pm ET.

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

