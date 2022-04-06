Tina Clayton holds off Brianna Lyston; Hill equals record at Champs 2022

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tina Clayton of Edwin Allen defeated her arch-rival Brianna Lyston of Hydel High in the Class One 100m final at the ISSA-Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships 2022 – CHAMPS 2022 – being held inside the National Stadium in Kingston.

An exciting battle between Tina Clayton and Brianna Lyston

The World U20 Championships gold medalist from last summer held off Lyston to win the close encounter in a time of 11.23 seconds (-2.8 m/s) with Lyston just behind in 11.26 secs as the young stars ran neck-to-neck all the way.

Brianna Lyston of Hydel High

Lyston got the best start in the field, but Tina found something in the reserve to catch the pre-championships favorite before the two talented young sprinters traded the lead a couple of times in the last half of the contest.

Tia Clayton of Edwin Allen ran 11.47 for the bronze medal with fourth going to Alexis James of Petersfield High with 11.7.

“I am a bit pleased with this time,” said Tina Clayton, who is targeting the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, this summer.

Bryan Levell just holds on

The boys’ Class One final was even closer, with Edwin Allen High’s Bryan Levell just pipping Jeevan Newby of Kingston College on the line to win the gold medal in 10.25 secs, (-0.6 m/s) against 10.26 seconds.

Newby, who only made the final on time, after finishing third in his semi-final heat behind Levell earlier in the day, led for most of the race from lane one, but the Edwin Allen star was able to dig deep to catch the KC runner right at the tape.

Carifta Games trials winner DE Andre Daley of Herbert Morrison completed the podium places in third with 10.33 secs, while Bouwahjgie Nkrumie of Kingston College was unable to recover from a stable early in the race and ended sixth in 10.49.

Record matching and 1-2 for Hydel High in Class 2

Kerrica Hill blasted to a record-equaling time of 11.16 seconds (1.2 m/s) to lead a Hydel High 1-2 finish in the Class 2 girls’ 100m final and 16 big points in the team title race.

Hill, who entered the championships with an 11.31 secs personal best, set last month, easily smashed that mark in the final tonight in a commanding run while pulling her teammate Alana Reid to a personal best as well in second place at 11.22.

“I was always confident,” Hill said when asked if she was surprised about her winning time. “This performance was expected.”

Carleta Bernard of Mount Alvernia High earned the bronze medal with a time of 11.44, which was another PB from the race.

Theianna-Lee Terrelonge of Edwin Allen High wins the Class 3 girls’ 100m final

Theianna-Lee Terrelonge of Edwin Allen High dominated the Class 3 girls’ 100m when she posted a time of 11.60 secs to land the gold medal.

Terrelonge led home Camoy Binger of St. Jago High who ran 11.73 secs for second place, with third going to Hydel High’s Shemonique Hazle, who clocked 11.75 to round out the top three spots.

Bryana Davidson of St. Jago High, meanwhile, grabbed fourth place in 11.97.

In other 100m results at CHAMPS 2022

The Class 4 girls’ 100m title went to Natrece East of Wolmer’s who closed super fast to power past Edwin Allen’s Moesha Gayle and won with a time of 11.81.

Gayle clocked 12.03 for second place while Janelia Williams of Excelsior High ran 12.10 to take the bronze medal. Malayia Duncan collected two points in the race for Hydel High with a seventh-place finish with 12.27.

Also on the day, Tavaine Stewart of Herbert Morrison clocked 11.03 to secure the Class 3 boys’ title in what many saw as an upset, as one of the gold medal favorites, Nyrone Wade of Kingston College finished down the track in eight in 13.34.

Nickecoy Bramwell of Calabar High ran impressively to take second place in 11.06 with Ajae Brown of Ferncourt High rounding out the medal places in 11.34.

“This was a great feeling,” Stewart said. “I had some doubt coming into the championships, but who wouldn’t? I am just happy to come away with the victory.”

The Class 2 boys’ race was just as exciting as well, with Jamaica College’s (JC) Mark Anthony Miller, stopping the clock at 10.76 seconds to edge out Gary Card of Wolmer’s Boy who ran the same time in second place.

“The start was a bit if·fy with the false start, but I came through with the victory so I was happy with that,” said Miller, who won the 400m last year. “It’s good. I got the points that I wanted.”

Jason Lewis of Camperdown ended third with 10.84, while Marvin Patterson of Kingston College clocked 10.85 for fourth and Calabar’s Shaquane Gordon crossed fifth in 10.88.

The Jamaica boys’ and girls’ CHAMPS 2022 continues on Thursday with day three action starting in the morning again.