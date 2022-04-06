Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Tina Clayton vs Brianna Lyston drawn together in same 100m semis: Champs 2022

The semi-final heats of the Class One 100m sees Tina Clayton and Brianna Lyston drawn together in the same race at CHAMPS 2022 on Wednesday (6).

Published

Champs_2021_Edwin_Allen_high_school
Edwin Allen High School will be going for another girls title at Champs 2021

Tina Clayton and Brianna Lyston have been drawn together in the same semi-final of the Class One girls’ 100 meters at the ISSA-Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships 2022 – CHAMPS 2022 – being held inside the National Stadium in Kingston.

READ MORE: Day 2: How to watch CHAMPS 2022? Order of events schedule

The two leading gold medal favorites will race together in semi-final two of the event, but they are expected to advance to final with the top 3 finishers plus the next 2 best times moving into the final, which will take place later this evening.

Lyston of Hydel High enters as the pre-championships favorite on form, while Tina Clayton, who represents Edwin Allen, comes in as the World U20 Championships gold medalist from last summer.

Meanwhile, Tina’s twin sister Tia, will race from the first semi-final heat and will go up against Alexis James of Petersfield who ran the fastest time from the heats on a very windy day on Tuesday, at 11.72 seconds.

Tia Clayton ran 12.24 secs to book her place in the semis, while Shenese Walker of St. Jago High ran 11.87 secs to clock the second-fastest time from the heats.

The semi-finals of the girls’ Class One 100m is slated for 4:15 pm CT this afternoon with the final also tonight at 7:45 pm CT.

=================================================================Event 43 Girls 17-18 100 Meter Dash CLASS 1

8 Advance: Top 3 Each Heat plus Next 2 Best Times
Tuesday 4/5/2022 – 4:15 PM
Meet Record: 11.13 2001 VERONICA CAMPBELL-BROWN, VERE TECHNICAL

Name Year School

=================================================================

Heat 1 Semi-Final
1 Nydia Chance William Knib 12.49
2 Glacian Loutin St. Mary Hig 12.70
3 Shenese Walker St. Jago Hig 11.87
4 Alexis James Petersfield 11.72
5 Tia Clayton Edwin Allen 12.24
6 Janela Spencer Manchester H 12.38
7 Jaciann Woolery Green Island 12.44
8 Oneka Wilson Hydel High 12.01

Heat 2 Semi-Final
1 Akalia Palmer Holmwood Tec 12.58
2 Rohanna Wright Camperdown H 12.59
3 Ashley Barrett Petersfield 12.16
4 Brianna Lyston Hydel High 12.01
5 Tina Clayton Edwin Allen 12.03
6 Dayna Thompson St. Mary Hig 12.30
7 Breanna Clarke St. Jago Hig 12.44
8 Chanel Honeywell Immaculate C 12.15

In this article:,,,
Written By

Racquel Smith joined World-Track and Field Website in 2008 as a contributor for the Beijing Olympic Games and she has grown with us ever since. Despite being a mother of two, Racquel has been one of our main go-to writers from Caribbean meetings.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-breaks-pole-vault-world-record

Main News

Results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting

Recap and results from the 2022 Belgrade Indoor Meeting in Serbia as Armand Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record and Lamont Jacobs DQd...

March 7, 2022
Briana Williams of Jamaica Briana Williams of Jamaica

Main News

Jamaica names team for the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships

Olympic gold medal winners Shericka Jackson and Briana Williams are among the athletes named in Jamaica's World Indoor Championships team. However, there is no...

March 7, 2022
Carifta-Games-Standard-Trials Carifta-Games-Standard-Trials

Latest NEWS

Entry standards for the 2022 Jamaica Carifta Games trials

The 2022 Jamaica Carifta Games Trials will take place from March 11-13 and the following are the entry standards for the junior athletes to...

March 7, 2022
Mondo-Duplantis-wins-the-men's-pole-vault Mondo-Duplantis-wins-the-men's-pole-vault

Main News

How to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022?

You can watch all the live streaming broadcast of the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 on NBC, CNBC and Peacock from Belgrade,...

March 15, 2022
Advertisement