Tina Clayton vs Brianna Lyston drawn together in same 100m semis: Champs 2022

Tina Clayton and Brianna Lyston have been drawn together in the same semi-final of the Class One girls’ 100 meters at the ISSA-Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships 2022 – CHAMPS 2022 – being held inside the National Stadium in Kingston.

READ MORE: Day 2: How to watch CHAMPS 2022? Order of events schedule

The two leading gold medal favorites will race together in semi-final two of the event, but they are expected to advance to final with the top 3 finishers plus the next 2 best times moving into the final, which will take place later this evening.

Lyston of Hydel High enters as the pre-championships favorite on form, while Tina Clayton, who represents Edwin Allen, comes in as the World U20 Championships gold medalist from last summer.

Meanwhile, Tina’s twin sister Tia, will race from the first semi-final heat and will go up against Alexis James of Petersfield who ran the fastest time from the heats on a very windy day on Tuesday, at 11.72 seconds.

Tia Clayton ran 12.24 secs to book her place in the semis, while Shenese Walker of St. Jago High ran 11.87 secs to clock the second-fastest time from the heats.

The semi-finals of the girls’ Class One 100m is slated for 4:15 pm CT this afternoon with the final also tonight at 7:45 pm CT.

=================================================================Event 43 Girls 17-18 100 Meter Dash CLASS 1

8 Advance: Top 3 Each Heat plus Next 2 Best Times

Tuesday 4/5/2022 – 4:15 PM

Meet Record: 11.13 2001 VERONICA CAMPBELL-BROWN, VERE TECHNICAL

Name Year School

=================================================================

Heat 1 Semi-Final

1 Nydia Chance William Knib 12.49

2 Glacian Loutin St. Mary Hig 12.70

3 Shenese Walker St. Jago Hig 11.87

4 Alexis James Petersfield 11.72

5 Tia Clayton Edwin Allen 12.24

6 Janela Spencer Manchester H 12.38

7 Jaciann Woolery Green Island 12.44

8 Oneka Wilson Hydel High 12.01

Heat 2 Semi-Final

1 Akalia Palmer Holmwood Tec 12.58

2 Rohanna Wright Camperdown H 12.59

3 Ashley Barrett Petersfield 12.16

4 Brianna Lyston Hydel High 12.01

5 Tina Clayton Edwin Allen 12.03

6 Dayna Thompson St. Mary Hig 12.30

7 Breanna Clarke St. Jago Hig 12.44

8 Chanel Honeywell Immaculate C 12.15