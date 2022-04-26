U.S. record holder Courtney Frerichs leads strong Prefontaine Classic steeplechase field

This year’s women’s 3,000 meter steeplechase at The 2022 Prefontaine Classic has a fantastic field of athletes you will not want to miss. The event will feature the world record holder and the gold and silver medalists from last summer’s Tokyo Olympic finals.

The American record-holder Courtney Frerichs highlights a star-studded steeplechase field. After an outstanding silver-medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, Frerichs came to the Pre Classic and put together a magical run.

Emma Coburn at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Games Trials

The Bowerman Track Club athlete became the first American to break the 9-minute barrier in the steeplechase, lowering her own American record to 8:57.77. Frerichs will have an even stronger field of women to compete with at the Pre Classic this season.

The Olympic gold medalist Peruth Chemutai is set to compete at Hayward Field in May. The 22-year-old had a dream performance in Tokyo last summer, running 9:01.45 to break the Ugandan national record and become the first female from Uganda to ever win an Olympic gold medal. This will be her third time competing at the Pre Classic.

Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech is also in the field. Chepkoech made history in 2018 by breaking the world record with her 8:44.32 run at the Monaco Diamond League. The 2019 World Champion is looking to add to her nine career Wanda Diamond League victories.

The 2017 World Champion and 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn will return to the Pre Classic in 2022. Last season she claimed her ninth career U.S. steeplechase title after winning the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field, and went on to make the finals in Tokyo.

Kazakhstan’s Norah Jeruto had a fantastic 2021 season, securing three Diamond League victories and setting the Hayward Field record of 8:53.65 en-route to winning the Pre Classic. She will look to defend her Eugene Diamond League crown this year.

Rounding out the field are Val Constien, an Olympic finalist and third place finisher at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Geneviève Lalonde, who broke the Canadian national record in the Olympic finals last summer, Mekides Abebe, the Ethiopian record holder, Winfred Mutile Yavi, Celliphine Chepteek Chespol, Rosefline Chepngetich, Jackline Chepkoech, Zerfe Wondimagegn, and Workua Getachew.

The women’s 3,000m steeplechase is a Diamond Discipline within the 2022 Wanda Diamond League Circuit and will take place on May 28. Tickets are available at PreClassic.com