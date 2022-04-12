The schedule and how to watch the USATF Golden Games 2022 at the Mt. SAC Relays to be held at the newly renovated Hilmer Lodge Stadium at Mt. San Antonio College. The meeting, which is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold and 2022 USATF Journey to Gold Outdoor Tour series, will take place on Saturday, 16 April 2022 in Walnut, CA.

Will the USATF Golden Games be televised?

The 62nd edition of the event, which is presented by NIKE, will be televised live on the CNBC Network and you can stream the live coverage here: Watch on CNBC. The TV window will run from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT or 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.

The USATF Golden Games schedule will consist of the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800, 110m hurdles, shot put, discus throw and hammer throw disciplines for men and the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800, 100m hurdles, shot put, discus throw and hammer throw for women.

Action on Saturday will begin at 1:15 pm PT with the women’s Shot Put final, but the television coverage will open with the semi-finals of the women’s 100m at 2:04 pm, with the men’s section scheduled to go off at 2:19 pm.

The final events on the television schedule are the women’s and men’s 200m at 3:46 p.m. PT and 3:54 p.m. PT.

USATF Golden Games 2022 at the Mt. SAC Relays TV Schedule

Note: time zone is in California

Time (PT) Gender Event Round

1:15 Women Shot Put Final

1:15 Women Hammer Throw Final

1:20 Women Discus Throw Final

1:48 Women 100m Hurdles Semi-Final

2:04 Women 100m Semi-Final

2:10 Women Pole Vault Final

2:19 Men 100m Semi-Final

2:20 Men Pole Vault Final

2:34 Women 800m Final

2:42 Men 800m Final

2:45 Men Shot Put Final

2:50 Men Hammer Throw Final

2:50 Women 400m Final

2:55 Men Discus Throw Final

2:58 Men 400m Final

3:06 Women 100m Hurdles Final

3:14 Men 110m Hurdles Final

3:22 Women 100m Final

3:38 Men 100m Final

3:46 Women 200m Final

3:54 Men 200m Final