Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

USATF Golden Games 2022 at the Mt. SAC Relays TV schedule

The following is the USATF Golden Games 2022 at the Mt. SAC Relays two-hour live television and live streaming schedule for Saturday, 16 April.

Published

USATF-Golden-Games-TV-Schedule
USATF Golden Games TV Schedule

The schedule and how to watch the USATF Golden Games 2022 at the Mt. SAC Relays to be held at the newly renovated Hilmer Lodge Stadium at Mt. San Antonio College. The meeting, which is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold and 2022 USATF Journey to Gold Outdoor Tour series, will take place on Saturday, 16 April 2022 in Walnut, CA.

Will the USATF Golden Games be televised?

The 62nd edition of the event, which is presented by NIKE, will be televised live on the CNBC Network and you can stream the live coverage here: Watch on CNBC. The TV window will run from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT or 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: When does the 2022 USATF Journey to Gold Outdoor Tour starts?

The USATF Golden Games schedule will consist of the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800, 110m hurdles, shot put, discus throw and hammer throw disciplines for men and the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800, 100m hurdles, shot put, discus throw and hammer throw for women.

Action on Saturday will begin at 1:15 pm PT with the women’s Shot Put final, but the television coverage will open with the semi-finals of the women’s 100m at 2:04 pm, with the men’s section scheduled to go off at 2:19 pm.

The final events on the television schedule are the women’s and men’s 200m at 3:46 p.m. PT and 3:54 p.m. PT.

USATF Golden Games 2022 at the Mt. SAC Relays TV Schedule

Note: time zone is in California

Time (PT) Gender Event Round
1:15 Women Shot Put Final
1:15 Women Hammer Throw Final
1:20 Women Discus Throw Final
1:48 Women 100m Hurdles Semi-Final
2:04 Women 100m Semi-Final
2:10 Women Pole Vault Final
2:19 Men 100m Semi-Final
2:20 Men Pole Vault Final
2:34 Women 800m Final
2:42 Men 800m Final
2:45 Men Shot Put Final
2:50 Men Hammer Throw Final
2:50 Women 400m Final
2:55 Men Discus Throw Final
2:58 Men 400m Final
3:06 Women 100m Hurdles Final
3:14 Men 110m Hurdles Final
3:22 Women 100m Final
3:38 Men 100m Final
3:46 Women 200m Final
3:54 Men 200m Final

In this article:,,,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Mondo-Duplantis-wins-the-men's-pole-vault Mondo-Duplantis-wins-the-men's-pole-vault

Main News

How to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022?

You can watch all the live streaming broadcast of the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 on NBC, CNBC and Peacock from Belgrade,...

March 15, 2022
Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event

Main News

Day 1: World Indoor Athletics Championships order of events, watch live, start lists

Watch and follow the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 on YouTube and Facebook, as well as NBC and Peacock in the USA as the...

March 17, 2022
matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs

Main News

FSU Relays 2022 heat sheets, live results and schedule

Live results, schedule, and heat sheets for the 2022 FSU Relays, which will take place Thursday (24) to Saturday (26). It is free to...

March 24, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record

Main News

Day 3 Results: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22

Updated results for FINALS ONLY on Day 3 at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 on Sunday. Three world records were broken! See...

March 20, 2022
Advertisement