[Video] Tina Clayton beats Brianna Lyston in 100m at Champs 2022

The Class One 100 meters finals for girls at the 2022 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships – CHAMPS 2022 – was the highlighted event on Wednesday’s day two of action and you can watch the video highlight of the race again!

After a very exciting mid-race battle, World Athletics U20 Championships champion Tina Clayton of Edwin Allen High School eventually came out on top, posting a time of 11.23 seconds into a -2.8 m/s headwind to defeat Brianna Lyston of Hydel High who clocked 11.26 secs.

Entering the championships, Lyston was the favored sprinter to win the title among many fans and analysts, but Clayton showed grit and determination in the final to hold off her rival en route to securing a hard-working gold medal.

World U 20 champion #TinaClayton (11.23) won the most anticipated 100m final in schoolgirls folklore, beating #BriannaLyston 11.26 into minus 2.8 headwind. #TiaClayton was 3rd pic.twitter.com/JN1vHrkGpU — CariftaKingston2022 (@CariftaTandF) April 7, 2022

Tina’s twin sister, Tia Clayton, finished third in a time of 11.47 seconds. Read more here: Tina Clayton holds off Brianna Lyston; Hill equals record at Champs 2022

At the conclusion of the race, Tina admitted that she had been doubting herself in the last few months, but credited her mother and her coach Michael Dyke for building back her confidence.

“I was a bit doubting myself because I didn’t have a lot of confidence at one point, but my mother is the driver of all this and my coach,” Tina Clayton told reporters during her post-race interview on Wednesday night. “Without them, I would not have my confidence up so that I could take this title.

“I am pleased with the time, knowing that my season does not end here because it continues until August, and I know that before the season ends, I will run a faster time.

“It was a great final because a lot of competitiveness was there, but I am grateful that I pulled through and won this race,” she added.

Meanwhile, while Lyston will line up in the 200m heats this morning, both Tina and Tia will not be racing in the event after coach Dyke stated last week that the twin superstars will not be doing the double since he’s got a very large squad to select from.

Lyston will feature for Hydel High in heat one of the Class One girls’ 200m Thursday morning, while Bethany Bridge and Brandy Hall will line up for Edwin Allen in the absence of the twin sisters, Tina and Tia.