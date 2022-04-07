Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

[Video] Tina Clayton beats Brianna Lyston in 100m at Champs 2022

Watch the video highlights of the girls’ Class One 100m finals at CHAMPS 2022 on Wednesday with Tina Clayton beating Brianna Lyston to the title. You can also watch live streaming coverage of Day 3 and follow all the results and updates!

Published

Tina-Clayton-beating-Brianna-Lyston-at-Champs-2022
Tina Clayton (L) beating Brianna Lyston (C) at Champs 2022

The Class One 100 meters finals for girls at the 2022 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships – CHAMPS 2022 – was the highlighted event on Wednesday’s day two of action and you can watch the video highlight of the race again!

After a very exciting mid-race battle, World Athletics U20 Championships champion Tina Clayton of Edwin Allen High School eventually came out on top, posting a time of 11.23 seconds into a -2.8 m/s headwind to defeat Brianna Lyston of Hydel High who clocked 11.26 secs.

Entering the championships, Lyston was the favored sprinter to win the title among many fans and analysts, but Clayton showed grit and determination in the final to hold off her rival en route to securing a hard-working gold medal.

Tina’s twin sister, Tia Clayton, finished third in a time of 11.47 seconds. Read more here: Tina Clayton holds off Brianna Lyston; Hill equals record at Champs 2022

At the conclusion of the race, Tina admitted that she had been doubting herself in the last few months, but credited her mother and her coach Michael Dyke for building back her confidence.

“I was a bit doubting myself because I didn’t have a lot of confidence at one point, but my mother is the driver of all this and my coach,” Tina Clayton told reporters during her post-race interview on Wednesday night. “Without them, I would not have my confidence up so that I could take this title.

“I am pleased with the time, knowing that my season does not end here because it continues until August, and I know that before the season ends, I will run a faster time. 

“It was a great final because a lot of competitiveness was there, but I am grateful that I pulled through and won this race,” she added.

Meanwhile, while Lyston will line up in the 200m heats this morning, both Tina and Tia will not be racing in the event after coach Dyke stated last week that the twin superstars will not be doing the double since he’s got a very large squad to select from.

Lyston will feature for Hydel High in heat one of the Class One girls’ 200m Thursday morning, while Bethany Bridge and Brandy Hall will line up for Edwin Allen in the absence of the twin sisters, Tina and Tia.

In this article:,,,,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Mondo-Duplantis-wins-the-men's-pole-vault Mondo-Duplantis-wins-the-men's-pole-vault

Main News

How to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022?

You can watch all the live streaming broadcast of the World Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships 2022 on NBC, CNBC and Peacock from Belgrade,...

March 15, 2022
How-to-watch-the-New-Balance-nationals-indoor-championships-2022 How-to-watch-the-New-Balance-nationals-indoor-championships-2022

Main News

How to watch the New Balance nationals indoor championships 2022

Watch the New Balance nationals indoor championships 2022 live streaming coverage from March 11-13 on NBNationals.com. Shawnti Jackson will one of the stars to watch.

March 9, 2022
Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event

Main News

Day 1: World Indoor Athletics Championships order of events, watch live, start lists

Watch and follow the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 on YouTube and Facebook, as well as NBC and Peacock in the USA as the...

March 17, 2022
NCAA-Indoor-championships-2022 NCAA-Indoor-championships-2022

Main News

Day 1: Order of events for the NCAA D1 Indoor Championships 2022

The order of events, ESPN3 schedule, and live results for Day 1 at the NCAA D1 Indoor Championships 2022 on Friday (11). Live stream...

March 11, 2022
Advertisement