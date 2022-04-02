[Video] watch Fahnbulleh hunts down Boling in 2022 Florida Relays 200m

Watch the video highlights of Joseph Fahnbulleh chasing down Matthew Boling to win section one of the college men’s 200 meters at the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays, on Friday evening (1).

The Florida star who sat out most of the indoor season, opened his outdoor campaign last weekend at the Texas Relays where he played a big part in his team winning both the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m relay events.

On his return to competition this week, the 2021 NCAA national 200m outdoor champion made a promising debut start in his first individual event of the outdoor campaign after he impressively hunted down Boling to win heat one of the half-lap event with a time of 20.22 seconds.

Boling used a very strong opening 100m to break free from the field early and looked well on his way to back up his 10.03 secs opening performance at the FSU Relays last week with another victory.

However, Fahnbulleh, the fifth-place finisher at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, timed his run perfectly on Friday to overtake the Georgia standout in the latter meters of the race to post the second-fastest time among collegiate athletes this season, and the third-fastest in the world in 2022.

He also finished second overall in the event behind his teammate Jacory Patterson, who clocked the fastest time of the day at 20.20 secs when winning the second section.

Boling, meanwhile, finished third overall in 20.31, the third-best in the nation this year among college men’s sprinters, and the fifth-quickest on the world’s top list.

Patterson’s time is the second-fastest in the world this year behind Fred Kerley’s world-leading mark of 20.04 secs.

Another standout sprinter in the race was NCAA indoor and outdoor 400m national champion Randolph Ross of North Carolina A&T who clocked 20.42 secs for third place behind Fahnbulleh and Boling in heat one. His time was the fourth-fastest overall.