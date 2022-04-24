Vienna City Marathon 2022 results; Chepkurui, Muteti win titles

The Vienna City Marathon 2022 results on Sunday, 24 April with Cosmas Muteti of Kenya and compatriot Vibian Chepkurui capturing the men’s and women’s respective titles with personal bests at the 2022 World Athletics Label Road Races series event.

Defending champion Chepkurui retained her women’s crown this weekend when she broke the tape with a new personal best of 2:20:59 to also set a course record.

The Kenyan long-distance runner went into the race on Sunday targeting 2:20 and the 27-year-old delivered a fine performance to take almost four minutes off her old career best.

“I am of course very happy to have won again in Vienna,” said Chepkurui. “I want to come back next year and then my goal will be to improve to 2:18.”

It was the second marathon of Chepkurui’s career, improving on her previous lifetime best mark of 2:24:29, which she set to win in Wien, last September.

Kenyan runner swept the top three spots

Finishing second was Ruth Chebitok of Kenya after she stopped the clock at a career-best time of 2:21:03 to improve on the 2:23:29 she ran in Toronto in 2018, while her countrywoman Sheila Jerotich, the Istanbul Marathon winner in November, recorded a big-time PB of 2:21:03 to take third place and improved on the 2:24:15 previous best mark she clocked last year.

Meanwhile, Cosmas Muteti surprised the favorites to take the men’s contest, running a new PB of 2:06:53 to hold off his fellow countryman and defending champion Leonard Langat, who ran a PB of 2:06:59 with Oqbe Kibrom of Eritrea rounding out the top five with a time of 2:07:25.

“This is my biggest victory,” Muteti said. “I hope to be able to defend my title here next year and then maybe break the course record.”

Kibrom entered the race as the fastest runner in the field with a PB of 2:05:53, but the 24-year-old Eritrea national record-holder was unable to replicate that performance in Wien.

Vienna City Marathon 2022 Results

Men’s Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Cosmas MATOLO KEN 2:06:53

2 Leonard LANGAT KEN 2:06:59

3 Oqbe Kibrom RUESOM ERI 2:07:25

4 Charles JUMA KEN 2:08:12

5 Raymond Kipchumba CHOGE KEN 2:08:32

6 Edwin Cheruiyot SOI KEN 2:09:10

7 Noah KIPKEMBOI KEN 2:09:55

8 Abdi FUFA ETH 2:10:32

9 Abraham KIPYATICH KEN 2:10:51

10 Mike CHESIRE KEN 2:11:32

11 Dickson KIPTOO KEN 2:12:35

12 Victor Kiplagat SEREM KEN 2:14:50

13 Lemawork KETEMA AUT 2:15:42

14 Weldu Negash GEBRETSADIK NOR 2:17:19

15 Anderson SEROI KEN 2:20:24

16 Tomasz GRYCKO POL 2:21:50

17 Roberto LADEIRAS POR 2:22:34

18 Charalampos PITSOLIS GRE 2:23:22

19 Andreas VOJTA AUT 2:23:21

20 Tesfamariam SOLOMON ERI 2:23:58

21 Matic MODIC SLO 2:25:31

22 Claudio SOLLA ITA 2:28:05

23 Julius OTT GER 2:28:44

24 Nikita KOSTYUCHENKO SUI 2:29:07

25 Markus WOLFF GER 2:29:37

26 Bartlomiej STAJNIAK POL 2:29:49

27 Christoph SANDER AUT 2:30:11

28 Otto LAITINEN FIN 2:31:03

29 Simon NJERI KEN 2:32:06

30 Bruno SCHUMI AUT 2:32:38

31 Marcus REISCHAUER AUT 2:32:58

32 Jasper MCDOWELL SUI 2:34:01

33 Martin MISTELBAUER AUT 2:34:29

34 Christian NOTARANGELO ITA 2:34:39

Women’s Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Vibian CHEPKURUI KEN 2:20:59 course record

2 Ruth CHEBITOK KEN 2:21:03

3 Sheila JEROTICH KEN 2:23:01

4 Urge DIRO ETH 2:27:13

5 Caroline Cheptanui KILEL KEN 2:29:29

6 Violet JELAGAT KEN 2:30:40

7 Teresiah OMOSA KEN 2:31:44

8 Neja KRŠINAR SLO 2:35:30

9 Kellys Yesenia ARIAS FIGUEROA COL 2:38:28

10 Chaltu FIKADU ETH 2:38:34

11 Nataliya LEHONKOVA UKR 2:38:52

12 Bency CHERIYUOT KEN 2:41:06

13 Fanose GONFA ETH 2:42:28

14 Emilia MAZEK POL 2:44:06

15 Anja KOBS GER 2:59:28

