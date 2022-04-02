Connect with us

Watch Charokee Young runs 50 secs flat at the Texas A&M vs Texas Dual

Charokee Young ran a personal best of 50.00 seconds to win the 400m at the Texas A&M vs Texas Dual meeting on Saturday (2) and set a world lead. The time is also her PB and fastest in the NCAA this season.

Published

Charokee-YOUNG-Texas-AM-Texas-vs-Texas-A&M-Dual
Charokee YOUNG Texas A&M after winning the women's 400m

Charokee Young posted an impressive 50 seconds flat in her outdoor debut in the 400 meters to set a new personal best and world-leading time to win the women’s event at the Texas A&M vs Texas Dual meeting in Bryan-College Station, TX, on Saturday (2).

The Texas A&M sophomore improved on her previous lifetime best from 50.85 secs, set in 2021, while the time bettered the 2022 NCAA previous top time of 52.38 by South Carolina’s Makenzie Dunmore.

Charokee Young of Texas A&M runs 50.00 seconds

Young also raced up the world’s top list for the new season ahead of Ireland’s Phil Healy, who held the early world lead at 51.75. Read more: How to watch Texas and Texas A&M dual meeting?

The 21-year-old moves up to No. 2 on the all-time Texas A&M Aggies women’s 400m list and jumped to No. 5 among the collegiate performers on the all-time chart.

The Jamaican star took control of the race with about 130 meters to run and then pulled away from the field, despite a strong finish from countryman Stacey Ann Williams who represents Texas.

In the end, Williams, the winner of the event last season, had to settle for second place this time but clocked an impressive 50.56 seconds to open her outdoor campaign in the event.

The time is also the third fastest in her career behind the 50.14 she ran last year.

Another Texas sprinter, Kennedy Simon grabbed third place with a personal best time of 50.68 with Texas A&M’s Tierra Robinson-Jones also clocking a PB of 51.18 in fourth place.

The E.B. Cushing Stadium record is held by former A&M superstar Athing Mu who ran 49.68 last May while representing the Aggies in her first and lone season with the College Station-based program.

Women’s 400m results at Texas A&M vs Texas Dual meet

  1. Charokee YOUNG Texas A&M [SO] 50.00 – PB CL MR
  2. Stacey Ann WILLIAMS Texas [JR] 50.56
  3. Kennedy SIMON Texas [JR] 50.68 PB
  4. Tierra ROBINSON-JONES Texas A&M [JR] 51.18 PB
  5. Kennedy WADE Texas A&M [FR] 52.91
  6. Jaevin REED Texas A&M [SR] 54.75
  7. Jada CHAMBERS Texas A&M [SO] 56.23 PB
  8. Syaira RICHARDSON Texas A&M [SR] DNS

