Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Watch Florida breaks 4x400m collegiate record with 2:58.53

The Florida Gators men’s 4x400m relay set a collegiate record with a time of 2:58.53 at the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic on Saturday, April 16. The Gators became the first collegiate team to run sub-2:59.00.

Published

Florida-Gators-NCAA-4x400m-record-2022-Tom-Jones-Memorial-Classic
Florida Gators NCAA 4x400m record at the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic. Photo by Florida Track and Field

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – It was a classic race at the 2022 Tom Jones Memorial Classic! Before Saturday, April 16, no collegiate team had ever run sub-2:59.00 in the men’s 4×400 relay.

Well, that stats is now history.

READ ALSO: Favour Ofili shatters collegiate 200m record with 21.96 at Tom Jones Memorial Classic

As, that all changed in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon as the team of Jacory Patterson, Ryan Willie, Jacob Miley and Champion Allison ran 2:58.53 to close out the Tom Jones Memorial Classic.

The Gators’ mark on Saturday means Florida now owns the collegiate records in the 4×100 (37.97) and the 4×400 (2:58.53).

Florida now holds the NCAA lead in both the 4×100 and 4×400 this season on the men’s side.

That record-breaking performance was just the finale on what was an outstanding Day 2 of the Tom Jones Memorial.

Grace Stark broke the school record in the 100-meter hurdles twice in one day with a mark of 12.67 in the prelims before coming back and running 12.58 in the finals.

Her mark puts her No. 10 in NCAA history and gives her the No. 3 time in the NCAA this season, but the No. 1 wind-legal time.

READ MORE: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha’Carri Richardson set for 100m clash in Nairobi

After setting a personal best in the 1500 meters last night, Imogen Barrett came back and lowered her personal best in the 800 meters by .37 seconds.

Her time of 2:01.65 sits third collegiately this season and is the third-fastest time in school history. Barrett now owns top-6 marks in both events in the NCAA this year.

The team of Dedrick Vanover, Tyler Davis, Jacory Patterson and Joseph Fahnbulleh ran 38.70 in the 4×100 to kick off the day.

If that wasn’t enough, all four of them came back and ran sub-10.20 in the 100 meters.

Patterson and Vanover went 10.11 to move into the top-ten collegiately this season and into a tie for eighth in school history.

Fahnbulleh (10.15) and Davis (10.17) followed right behind with personal bests and top-25 collegiate times this year.

Jasmine Moore (14.07m/46-2) and Natricia Hooper (14.03m/46-0.5) went 1-2 in the Triple Jump and took over the top two spots collegiately in the event.

In the process, Hooper broke the Guyanese national record. She now holds the record indoors and outdoors.

On the day, there were 28 personal bests, two school records, a national record and a collegiate record broken by the Gators.

By Jared Rigdon, Florida Athletics Department

In this article:,,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs

Main News

FSU Relays 2022 heat sheets, live results and schedule

Live results, schedule, and heat sheets for the 2022 FSU Relays, which will take place Thursday (24) to Saturday (26). It is free to...

March 24, 2022
Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-jumps-6.20m-world-indoor-pole-vault-record

Main News

Day 3 Results: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22

Updated results for FINALS ONLY on Day 3 at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 on Sunday. Three world records were broken! See...

March 20, 2022
2022-Raleigh-Relays-Live-Streaming 2022-Raleigh-Relays-Live-Streaming

Main News

Daily schedule, standards and how to watch 2022 Raleigh Relays

How to watch live streaming coverage 2022 Raleigh Relays, as well as the daily schedule and order of events from Thursday, March 24 to...

March 21, 2022
Los-Angeles-Marathon-2022-results Los-Angeles-Marathon-2022-results

Main News

Los Angeles Marathon 2022 Results; Meringor, Korir win titles

The top results at the Los Angeles Marathon 2022 as Kenyans Delvine Meringor and John Korir picking up the wins in the elite races...

March 20, 2022
Advertisement