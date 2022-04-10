Watch Newbury Park’s Sahlman dominates 3200m at 2022 Arcadia Invitational

Watch the video highlight as Newbury Park duo Colin Sahlman and Lex Young dominated the boys’ 3200 meters run invitational at the 2022 Arcadia Invitational, held at Arcadia High School in California, on Friday-Saturday, April 8-9.

The pair entered the meeting as the ones to beat but everyone wanted to see how fast the upperclassmen would run this weekend. Read more: Colin Sahlman runs sub 4-minute mile time at Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge

After separating themselves from the large field early into the contest, Sahlman and Young went on to dominate the event with 23 finishers breaking the craved 9:00:00-minute milestone.

Sahlman, who owns a personal best of 8:33.32, set this past February to lead the high school nation, registered another fast time at the 2022 Arcadia Invitational on Saturday after crossing the finishing line at 8:35.72 to break the meeting record.

Despite admitting that he found it difficult to get going in the opening laps of the race, Sahlman managed to cover the final 400m in 59 seconds and featured in an exciting last 100m battle with Young, who pushed to close to his targeted time.

“Today I wanted to go for the sub-8:30 mark but at some point, I wasn’t feeling my legs,” Sahlman revealed. “Today didn’t feel like the day.

“I am super proud of Lex for definitely challenging me the whole way,” the University of Northern Arizona-bound senior added.

Click here to watch the video of his postrace interview.

Meanwhile, Young crossed the line in 8:35.72 to improve his PB from 8:43.93, which he set in February when finishing third at the Sundown Track Series #2 at Azusa Pacific University.

The Newbury Park junior also bettered the state record performance by a junior from 8:40.00, which was set by his older brother Nico Young.

Another of the Newbury Park Young brothers, junior Leo, finished at 9:02.28 after struggling to stay with the pace early in the race.

“Everyone has their days,” Sahlman noted. “I know Leo had his day today. He was coming back from a little something.”

2022 Arcadia Invitational– Men 3200 Meter Run Invitational

==================================================

Name Year School Finals

==================================================

1 Colin Sahlman 12 Newbury Park 8:34.99

2 Lex Young 11 Newbury Park 8:35.72

3 Zane Bergen 12 Niwot – CO 8:44.71

4 Christopher Caudillo 11 Clovis 8:45.19

5 Aidan Puffer 12 Manchester 8:46.48

6 Michael Maiorano 12 South Medfor 8:46.92

7 Emmanuel Sgouros 12 St. John’s S 8:47.19

8 Aaron Sahlman 11 Newbury Park 8:48.28

9 Ethan Coleman 12 Olympia 8:51.09

10 Daniel Appleford 12 Newbury Park 8:52.19

11 Connor Burns 11 South Boone Coun 8:52.79

12 Zack Munson 11 Sehome 8:53.12

13 Bryce Gilmore 12 Sage Creek 8:53.23

14 Nick Falk 12 New Trier 8:53.44

15 Sam Rich 12 Catawba Ridg 8:55.78

16 Isaac Teeples 12 Kamiakin – W 8:55.97

17 Braden King 12 Jesuit 8:56.07

18 Milo Skapinsky 11 San Luis Obi 8:57.19

19 Conor Gibson 12 West Torranc 8:57.69

20 Daniel Winter 12 St. Mary’s S 8:57.74

21 Jacob Laney 11 Porter Ridge 8:58.12

22 Wes Shipsey 11 Central Cath 8:58.37

23 Max Sannes 12 Big Bear 8:59.35

24 Zachary Ayers 12 Davis 9:01.14

25 Logan Marek 12 Ironwood Rid 9:02.00

26 Leo Young 11 Newbury Park 9:02.28

27 Amiri Whittle 12 Hackensack 9:03.00

28 Kenan Pala 12 Francis Park 9:04.86

29 Jayden Nats 12 Mountain Vis 9:06.40

30 Sean Lacey 12 Bella Vista 9:06.88

— Isaiah Givens 12 Pasadena DNF