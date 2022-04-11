Week 3 – Florida Gators remain in top-5 of USTFCCCA outdoor national rankings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida men’s and women’s track and field teams are ranked No. 4 and No. 3 respectively in the latest edition of the Outdoor Ratings Index as announced by the USTFCCCA on Monday afternoon. Women’s Rankings | Men’s Rankings

Florida Track and Field Teams Stay Put in Top-5 of National Rankings

Imogen Barrett, Anna Hall, Jacory Patterson, Natricia Hooper and the Florida Men’s 4×100 team continue to lead the nation in their respective events.

READ MORE: 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays results – Two days

The women have been ranked inside the top-5 of every poll this season while the men find themselves in the top-5 for the second-consecutive release.

After a weekend off from competition, the Gators will host the Tom Jones Memorial Classic, their second home meet of the season, on Friday and Saturday.

A strong field of competition, including NC A&T, Texas Tech, TCU, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida State and Clemson, will join the Gators in Gainesville this weekend.

Heading into the meet, the Gators have five marks that lead the nation in their respective of events.

The men’s 4×100 team of Dedrick Vanover, Tyler Davis, PJ Austin and Joseph Fahnbulleh ran a blistering 38.47 at the Texas Relays at the end of March.

That mark was the fourth-best time in school history and continues to hold firm as the best time collegiately this season.

Anna Hall (Heptathlon) and Natricia Hooper (Triple Jump) set collegiate-leading marks this season at the Texas Relays as well.

To follow up her school-record performance in the Heptathlon, Hall went and broke the school record in the 400-meter hurdles in 55.35 at the Pepsi Florida Relays.

Jacory Patterson is currently the collegiate co-leader in the 200 meters after running 20.20 out of the second heat at the Pepsi Florida Relays.

Imogen Barrett ran an NCAA lead at the Pepsi Florida Relays when she came out of the rain delay to clock 2:02.02 in the 800 meters.

The Gators are expected to field a strong contingent of talent this weekend including an outdoor season debut in the Triple Jump for Jasmine Moore.

