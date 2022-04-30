What high school records were broken at Drake Relays 2022?

DES MOINES, Iowa — There were two high school records broken on Day 3 at Drake Relays 2022 on Friday. The records broken on the third day at the meeting came in the 400m for boys and girls.

Fans at Drake Stadium were treated with some thrilling performances on the first full day of action on Friday, and although a lot of the attention came in the collegiate and open races, high schooler are joined the highlights.

So what were the two high school records set on third day at Drake Relays 2022?

Two High School Records Set in 400m

Ankeny’s Tyrese Miller and Gabby Cortez from Cedar Rapids Prairie both finished Friday’s exciting schedule with record breaking performances.

Tyrese Miller pulled off an impressive double, winning the boys 100m in the afternoon and coming back in the evening to break the Drake Relays record in the 400m.

Miller, seeded 16th in the 100m race that featured the defending champion, won in 10.88 to edge Miles Thompson of Cedar Rapids Washington (10.95) and Jack Latham of Spirit Lake (10.99).

Defending champ Titus Christiansen of Southeast Polk was fifth in 11.11. In the 400m, which was run for the third time at the Relays, Miller ran 47.91 in the 400m hurdles to break the record by three-hundredths of a second.

Gabby Cortez also breaks 400m record

Gabby Cortez of Cedar Rapids Prairie set a Drake Relays record in the high school girls 400m in 56.16 beating Ainsley Erzen of Carlisle who had set the mark of 56.28 last year.

Earlier, Erzen ran away from the field to win the high school girls 800m for the second straight year, finishing in 2:09.39. She’s also the defending Class 3A state champion and the state’s all-time leader at 2:06.52.

Sioux City West’s Holly Duax made it two straight titles in the girls 100m. Running into a strong headwind, Duax outran rival Claire Farrell of Norwalk to win in 12.42. Farrell was second in 12.58.

Action resumes on the Blue Oval Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. CT / 9:00 a.m. ET for the final day of the Drake Relays 2022.

