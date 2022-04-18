Connect with us

What local channels are showing the Boston Marathon 2022 today?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the Boston Marathon 2022 on WBZ-TV (CBS News Boston) and USA Network, starting from 9:00 a.m. ET.

Published

2021 Boston Marathon Race will cap to 20,000 entrants

After weeks of intense build up, the Boston Marathon 2022 will finally go off this morning, Monday, 18 April, and you will not want to miss any of the live action. Branded as perhaps the most exciting field ever assembled for the race, you can watch live streaming coverage of the annual event on WBZ-TV (CBS News Boston) as well as on USA Network and the NBC Sports app starting from 9:00 a.m. ET.

In addition, you can watch the live stream on PeacockNBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app with live radio audio coverage available WBZ News Radio 1030 and also listen on the iHeartRadio app. A primetime encore replay of the race will air on Olympic Channel at 8 p.m. This race is part of the 2022 World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race. Get race alert here as well!

For List of the leading broadcasting of the Boston Marathon 2022, please see below:

  1. Australia (FloSports)
  2. Canada (TSN/RDS)
  3. Europe (Eurosport)
  4. African (SuperSport)
  5. Asia (Eurosport)
  6. China (SMG)
  7. Kenya MediaMax
  8. Brazil (ESPN)
  9. South America, Caribbean Countries, Central America, Mexico (ESPN LATAM/Sur)

If you are looking to follow live blogging updates from the event, you can visit here for all the latest happenings.

We are expecting a very close encounter on the men’s side, which will feature five runners who have gone faster than 2:04, while six of the last eight race winners are back in search of more Boston glory.

Included in the lineup for this year are the 2021 champion Benson Kipruto of Kenya, Ethiopian Birhanu Legese, who is the two-time Tokyo Marathon winner, leads the entrants with a PB of 2:02:48.

The 2019 champion Lawrence Cherono, Yuki Kawauchi, the winner in 2018, plus 2016 champion Lemi Berhanu, and two-time winner Lelisa Desisa (2013 and 2015) are all back!

The women’s field can’t be overlooked either for Boston Marathon 2022, with reigning Tokyo 2021 Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir and the London Marathon winner Joyciline Jepkosgei leading the way.

