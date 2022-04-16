Connect with us

What were the splits for the women’s DMR world record team in Boston?

Here are the splits for the women’s DMR world record team in Boston on April 15. Elle Purrier St. Pierre, Heather MacLean, Kendall Ellis, and Roisin Willis smashed the old world best with 10:33.85.

Published

Elle_Purrier_St._Pierre_Heather_MacLean_Kendall_Ellis_Roisin_Willis
From L-R: Heather MacLean, Elle Purrier St. Pierre, Roisin Willis, Kendall Ellis

The splits for the New Balance Running women’s reps and a high schooler that smashed the world best in the Distance Medley Relay (DMR) at the “2022 A Night at the TRACK” Presented by New Balance Running in Boston, MA on Friday, April 15.

Elle Purrier St. Pierre, Heather MacLean, Kendall Ellis, and high school standout Roisin Willis easily broke the previous world best of 10:39.91 after recording a time of 10:33.85.

RACE COVERAGE: PHOTOS by JOHN NEPOLITAN | RACE VIDEOS | RESULTS

Despite the late withdrawal of the Olympic 400m hurdles champion and world record holder in the event, Sydney McLaughlin, because of a “minor hamstring issue,” the team totally dominated the race after taking command early with MacLean on the 1200m leg.

The dominant team ran comfortably ahead of the record pace during the open legs of the contest and then powered even further away from the digital pacing lights to entertain the well-supported fans inside the state of the heart new facility.

So what were the DRM world record splits?

The following were the splits for each leg of the world record-breaking quartet; Heather MacLean (3:14.91 for the 1200m), Kendell Ellis (52.03 for the 400m), Roisin Willis (2:03.29 for the 800m), and Elle Purrier St. Pierre (4:23.59 for the 1600m).

“I honestly didn’t focus on my overall time. I was focused on what I needed to run for my individual split,” MacLean told LetsRun in an interview after the race.

“It was fun because it was a team effort,” Purrier St. Pierre added.

The athletes also admitted to not even seeing the lights because they were so far ahead of the pacing meter.

“No,” said MacLean when asked if she even saw the pacing lights. “We said…just stay ahead.”

Purrier St. Pierre noted with a smile: “I saw them at one point on the big screen, but they were behind me so I knew I was doing what I was supposed to be doing.”

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running.

