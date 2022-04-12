Where to buy CARIFTA Games 2022 tickets?

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Tickets for the CARIFTA Games 2022 went on sale on Monday, 11 April and fans looking to attend the event can now visit the online platform at www.mysticonlinetix.com to purchase their passes.

Patrons will be able to obtain tickets from Tuesday, 12 April at the National Stadium ticket office from 9 am to 6 pm. The cost for the tickets for this year’s Carifta Games are as follow: JM$7,000 for season passes or JM$2,500 per day pass for the Grandstand, with the passes for the Bleachers going for JM$500 per day and JM$200 each day for students.

The CARIFTA Games 2022 will be held over three days from Saturday, 16 April through Monday, 18 April with live television and online streaming coverage provided by the Caribbean’s premier sports and entertainment network, SportsMax Limited.

Following the cancelation of the last two stagings in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular junior meeting will return for the first time since 2019.

This is also the eighth time the event will be hosted by Jamaica which will go in search of a 44th title. The CARIFTA Games are being held with full support from the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC), plus the endorsement of World Athletics and PUMA.

Go out and purchase your tickets to watch some of the leading rising stars continue their career. Who will be the next great athlete to emerge from these games? Will we be able to identify the next Usain Bolt?

The National Stadium, which hosted a successful boys’ and girls’ high school championships – CHAMPS 2022 – last week, has been approved to entertain 70 percent of the venue’s capacity and the organizers are hoping to capitalize on this opportunity.

There will also be special packages for those traveling with large groups.

“We had to make some adjustments since the vaccine mandate has been removed. And certainly, we wanted to maximize the opportunity to get the approved 70 percent of capacity,” Deputy Chairman for the Carifta Games Local Organising Committee (LOC), Ludlow Watts explained.

“That means after allocations to special groups including our sponsors, we will have approximately 2,500 Grandstand Tickets for sale. We aim to make the process as comfortable as possible.”

The list of partners for this year’s CARIFTA Games are, Digicel, Massy Distribution, Malta, Wisynco (WATA & Powerade); Recycling Partners of Jamaica, KONNEXX Services, plus the University Hospital of the West Indies, JPSCo, Ministry of Sport and the Sports Development Foundation.