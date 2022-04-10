Zurich Marathon 2022 results; Tadesse Abraham sets Swiss national record

ZURICH, Switzerland — The following are the top results from the Zurich Marathon 2022, which took place in Switzerland on Sunday, April 10. European star Tadesse Abraham and Ethiopia’s Demitu Hawas secured victories in the men’s and women’s respective races.

Home favorite Hawas won the men’s contest after recording a new personal best and Swiss national record of 2:06:38 to open his 2022 campaign on the road on a winning note.

The experienced 37-year-old who won the 2016 Half Marathon and European Half Marathon Cup titles and finished second in the full marathon at the Berlin European Championships in 2018, improved his previous national record and PB from 2:06:40, which he set six years ago.

Hawas was absolutely delighted with his victory on Sunday, labeling the performance as “magnificent.”

Burundian Olympian Olivier Irabaruta also registered a PB and improved his own national record with a time of 2:07:13 for second place, while Kenya’s Francis Cheruiyot posted 2:09:57 for third place.

On the women’s side, Hawas Demitu picked up the first competitive marathon victory in her career after she won her category with a time of 2:33:08, which is a new PB.

The Ethiopian was running only her second serious marathon after clocking 2:37:11 in her previous outing in Toulouse in October 2019.

Below you will find the top times from the race, while the link to the full results will also be available.

Zurich Marathon 2022

MEN’S RESULTS

1 Tadesse ABRAHAM SUI 2:06:38

2 Oliver IRABARUTA BDI 2:07:13

3 Francis CHERUIYOT KEN 2:09:57

4 Onesphore NZIKWINKUNDA BDI 2:11:42

5 Neda Gurara MULETA ETH 2:12:50

6 Julien LYON SUI 2:16:40

7 Francois LEBOEUF SUI 2:20:52

8 Armin FLÜCKIGER SUI 2:22:08

9 Marcel BERNI SUI 2:22:28

10 Elias GEMPERLI SUI 2:25:14

11 Raphael JOSEF SUI 2:25:35

12 Tobias SINGER GER 2:25:37

13 Severin LANG SUI 2:29:21

14 Stephan FRUHMANN GER 2:29:39

15 Michael OTT SUI 2:29:53

16 Massimiliano Andrea MILANI ITA 2:29:53

17 Christian LEU SUI 2:30:30

18 Luca VOGELSANG SUI 2:30:39

19 Jean-Pierre THEYTAZ SUI 2:30:51

20 Samuel MORF SUI 2:30:51

Zurich Marathon 2022

WOMEN’S RESULTS

1 Hawas Lenjiso DEMITU ETH 2:33:08

2 Maude MATHYS SUI 2:33:35

3 Anais SABRIE FRA 2:37:09

4 Samira SCHNÜRIGER SUI 2:41:50

5 Evgeniia HERMANN RUS 2:44:44

6 Nicola SPIRIG SUI 2:46:51

7 Joelle FLUECK SUI 2:47:44

8 Rahel MEILI SUI 2:48:24

9 Doris NAGEL-WALLIMANN SUI 2:48:48

10 Andreina SCHWARZ SUI 2:49:26

11 Aude SALORD FRA 2:54:11

12 Franziska HUWYLER-INAUEN SUI 2:54:37

13 Laura GETZMANN GBR 2:55:31

14 Joanna DOROCIAK POL 2:56:26

15 Anita FRITSCHE GER 2:57:32

