2022 Big South Outdoor Championships order of events on day 2; How to watch?

The order of events schedule for Day 2 of the 2022 Big South Outdoor Championships at Vert Stadium on Tuesday (10). Live streaming coverage will continue on Day on ESPN+ with live results also available.
WHERE TO WATCH LIVE DAY 2 STREAM: You can watch all the live streaming broadcast of Day 2 at the 2022 Big South Outdoor Championships on ESPN+ with the live coverage starting at 4:00 pm ET.
Several teams will be hunting value points in the team race, while a number of individuals will be seeking conference titles.
READ ALSO: Day 1: 2022 Big South Outdoor Championships points standings; High Point leading
The second day will start at 12:00 pm ET with the resumption of the men’s decathlon. The competition will resume with the 110m hurdles and followed by the Discus, Pole Vault, Javelin and 1500m, in that order.
Day 2 action in the women’s Heptathlon will start with the long jump at 2:00 pm, with the Javelin and 800m run completing the remaining events of the competition.
Open events will get going at 2:30 pm with the women’s triple jump final, while the first running event is at 5:00 pm, the heats of the men’s 110m hurdles.
Seven more finals are slated for Tuesday, while the multi-events will also be scored on the second day.
Day 2 of the 2022 Big South Outdoor Championships order of events schedule
|Day
|Start
|Tuesday Running Events
|Rnd
|Start List
|Result
|Tuesday
|5:00 PM
|Men 110 M Hurdles
|Prelims
|Start List
|Result
|Tuesday
|5:20 PM
|Women 100 M Hurdles
|Prelimshil
|Start List
|Result
|Tuesday
|5:35 PM
|Men 400 M
|Prelims
|Start List
|Result
|Tuesday
|5:50 PM
|Women 400 M
|Prelims
|Start List
|Result
|Tuesday
|6:10 PM
|Men 100 M
|Prelims
|Start List
|Result
|Tuesday
|6:30 PM
|Women 100 M
|Prelims
|Start List
|Result
|Tuesday
|6:45 PM
|Men 800 M
|Prelims
|Start List
|Result
|Tuesday
|7:00 PM
|Women 800 M
|Prelims
|Start List
|Result
|Tuesday
|7:15 PM
|Men 3000 M Steeplechase
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Tuesday
|7:35 PM
|Women 3000 M Steeplechase
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Top
|Day
|Start
|Tuesday Field Events
|Rnd
|Start List
|Result
|Tuesday
|2:30 PM
|Women Triple Jump
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Tuesday
|4:00 PM
|Men Shot Put
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Tuesday
|5:00 PM
|Men Triple Jump
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Tuesday
|5:30 PM
|Women Pole Vault
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Tuesday
|18:00:00
|Women Shot Put
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Day
|Start
|Heptathlon
|Rnd
|Start List
|Result
|Status
|Tuesday
|2:00 PM
|Hept: Long Jump
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Tuesday
|–
|Hept: Javelin
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Tuesday
|–
|Hept: 800 M
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Tuesday
|–
|Heptathlon Standings
|Finals
|Standings
|Day 1 Complete
|Top
|Day
|Start
|Decathlon
|Rnd
|Start List
|Result
|Status
|Tuesday
|12:00 PM
|Dec: 110 M Hurdles
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Tuesday
|–
|Dec: Discus
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Tuesday
|–
|Dec: Pole Vault
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Tuesday
|–
|Dec: Javelin
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Tuesday
|–
|Dec: 1500 M
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Scheduled
|Tuesday
|–
|Decathlon Standings
|Finals
|Standings
|Day 1 Complete