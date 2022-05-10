2022 Big South Outdoor Championships order of events on day 2; How to watch?

The order of events schedule for Day 2 of the 2022 Big South Outdoor Championships at Vert Stadium on Tuesday (10). Live streaming coverage will continue on Day on ESPN+ with live results also available.

WHERE TO WATCH LIVE DAY 2 STREAM: You can watch all the live streaming broadcast of Day 2 at the 2022 Big South Outdoor Championships on ESPN+ with the live coverage starting at 4:00 pm ET.

Several teams will be hunting value points in the team race, while a number of individuals will be seeking conference titles.

The second day will start at 12:00 pm ET with the resumption of the men’s decathlon. The competition will resume with the 110m hurdles and followed by the Discus, Pole Vault, Javelin and 1500m, in that order.

Day 2 action in the women’s Heptathlon will start with the long jump at 2:00 pm, with the Javelin and 800m run completing the remaining events of the competition.

Open events will get going at 2:30 pm with the women’s triple jump final, while the first running event is at 5:00 pm, the heats of the men’s 110m hurdles.

Seven more finals are slated for Tuesday, while the multi-events will also be scored on the second day.

Day 2 of the 2022 Big South Outdoor Championships order of events schedule