2022 Big South Outdoor Championships order of events on day 2; How to watch?

The 2022 Big South Outdoor Championships order of events schedule on day 2 on Tuesday (10) and how to watch live streaming on ESPN+. High Point leads both men’s and women’s team points standings.

2022 Big South Outdoor Championships order of events on day 2

The order of events schedule for Day 2 of the 2022 Big South Outdoor Championships at Vert Stadium on Tuesday (10). Live streaming coverage will continue on Day on ESPN+ with live results also available.

WHERE TO WATCH LIVE DAY 2 STREAM: You can watch all the live streaming broadcast of Day 2 at the 2022 Big South Outdoor Championships on ESPN+ with the live coverage starting at 4:00 pm ET.

Several teams will be hunting value points in the team race, while a number of individuals will be seeking conference titles.

READ ALSO: Day 1: 2022 Big South Outdoor Championships points standings; High Point leading

The second day will start at 12:00 pm ET with the resumption of the men’s decathlon. The competition will resume with the 110m hurdles and followed by the Discus, Pole Vault, Javelin and 1500m, in that order.

Day 2 action in the women’s Heptathlon will start with the long jump at 2:00 pm, with the Javelin and 800m run completing the remaining events of the competition.

Open events will get going at 2:30 pm with the women’s triple jump final, while the first running event is at 5:00 pm, the heats of the men’s 110m hurdles.

Seven more finals are slated for Tuesday, while the multi-events will also be scored on the second day.

Day 2 of the 2022 Big South Outdoor Championships order of events schedule

DayStartTuesday Running EventsRndStart ListResult
Tuesday5:00 PMMen 110 M HurdlesPrelimsStart ListResult
Tuesday5:20 PMWomen 100 M HurdlesPrelimshilStart ListResult
Tuesday5:35 PMMen 400 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Tuesday5:50 PMWomen 400 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Tuesday6:10 PMMen 100 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Tuesday6:30 PMWomen 100 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Tuesday6:45 PMMen 800 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Tuesday7:00 PMWomen 800 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Tuesday7:15 PMMen 3000 M SteeplechaseFinalsStart ListResult
Tuesday7:35 PMWomen 3000 M SteeplechaseFinalsStart ListResult
DayStartTuesday Field EventsRndStart ListResult
Tuesday2:30 PMWomen Triple JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Tuesday4:00 PMMen Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
Tuesday5:00 PMMen Triple JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Tuesday5:30 PMWomen Pole VaultFinalsStart ListResult
Tuesday18:00:00Women Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
DayStartHeptathlonRndStart ListResultStatus
Tuesday2:00 PMHept: Long JumpFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
TuesdayHept: JavelinFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
TuesdayHept: 800 MFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
TuesdayHeptathlon StandingsFinalsStandingsDay 1 Complete
DayStartDecathlonRndStart ListResultStatus
Tuesday12:00 PMDec: 110 M HurdlesFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
TuesdayDec: DiscusFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
TuesdayDec: Pole VaultFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
TuesdayDec: JavelinFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
TuesdayDec: 1500 MFinalsStart ListResultScheduled
TuesdayDecathlon StandingsFinalsStandingsDay 1 Complete

