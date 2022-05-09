2022 Big South Outdoor Conference Championships: Multi-events on Day 1 report

Chloe Greene of Charleston Southern and Evan Mills of High Point lead the women’s and men’s multi-events on Day 1 at the 2022 Big South Outdoor Conference Championships on Monday (9).

After the first four events, Greene leads the women’s heptathlon after tallying 2819 points to take a narrow 42pt overnight lead.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Big South outdoor track and field championships?

The freshman talent opened the competition with a 14.91 seconds personal best in the 100m hurdles and ended the first day’s schedule of events with another PB in the 200 (26.55) to take the early advantage.

Khalilah Conway of Gardner-Webb sits second in the standings with 2777pts after picking up three top placings in the first four completed events.

Jurnee Coleman of UNC-Asheville who finished sixth in last year’s competition, ended the day with 2717pts in third place.

Meanwhile, Maddie Wright, who was third last year, currently sits 350 points behind the leader in fifth spot with 2469pts.

On the men’s side, Evan Mills, the runner-up at the 2021 Big South Outdoor Conference Championships, went to bedtime as the leader in the men’s decathlon, but his advantage is a very slim one.

The High Point sophomore scored 3486pts after five events to lead by 43 points from Cameron Donoghue of Gardner-Webb who has tallied 3443pts.

Donoghue’s first-day score was boosted by two event wins and three-second place performances.

Felix Leblanc of High Point (3123pts), teammates Brandon Lewis (2982pts), and Stephen Binkley (2931pts) rounded out the top five.

In the early open field event finals at the 2022 Big South Outdoor Conference Championships on Monday, DJ McClain of Campbell improved from his fourth-place finish last year to win the men’s hammer throw title with a PB mark of 59.46m.

Joshua Fischer of Gardner-Webb took second with a PB throw of 57.08m, while third place went to Tony Auguste of USC Upstate (57.00m).

In the other early final so far today, Brandon Hicklin of North Carolina A&T set a new Vert Stadium record with 7.60m (24-11¼) to take the men’s long jump.

Channing Ferguson of USC Upstate did a wind-assisted 7.55m (24-9¼) [+2.2 m/s] for second place ahead of his teammate Bryce Ravenell who did 7.40m (24-3½).

The Big South Outdoor Conference Championships returns to High Point for the third time in the last four seasons in which it was held and the second successive year at Vert Stadium.

The three-day championships are being held in High Point, North Carolina, and will run from Monday through Wednesday, 9-11 May.