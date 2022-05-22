2022 Duval County Challenge results; Sha’Carri Richardson finally makes her return

The following the compiled 2022 Duval County Challenge results after a somewhat messy American Track League meeting that took place at the Jax Track at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, FL, on Saturday (21).

After a two hour delay because of stormy conditions in the area, several athletes braved the weather to still compete, while others, including USA junior 200m record holder Erriyon Knighton opted not to take the risk.

LATEST NEWS

One athlete, however, who was in action was American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who raced twice over the 100 meters and didn’t look as bad as many had thought she’d be after not running for eight months.

Sha’Carri Richardson, who pulled out of her previous three scheduled meetings, finally raced this weekend at the 2022 Duval County Challenge —clocking 11.37 seconds (-1.5 m/s) and then return to post 11.27 (-0.1 m/s) in an unexpected second 100m later in the night.

Because of the poor weather conditions, the times were never going to be fast, so many people were happy to see Richardson beating some of the sprinters who had already run fast this season.

Jamaica’s Britany Anderson was also in very good form —winning the women’s 100m Hurdles with a new season’s best of 12.59 seconds to dominate American star Tonea Marshall who finished second in 12.76.

See the complete results below.

2022 Duval County Challenge results

Men

100m Wind: 0.1

1 Brandon Carnes USA 10.19

2 Elijah Hall-Thompson USA 10.23

3 Isiah Young USA 10.30

4 Chris Royster USA 10.38

5 Raymond Ekevwo NGR 10.39

6 Josephus Lyles USA 10.44

7 Christopher Belcher USA 10.58

8 Jaylen Slade USA 10.59

9 Cravont Charleston USA 10.73

Race B Wind: -0.3

1 Kendal Williams USA 10.37

2 Ojie Edoburun GBR 10.45

3 Andrew Hudson USA 10.51

4 Mario Heslop USA 10.54

5 Jaylan Mitchell USA 10.99

6 Mario Burke BAR 11.01

Race C Wind: -0.3

1 Andre Ewers JAM 10.39

2 Samson Colebrooke BAH 10.53

3 Cordero Gray USA 10.60

Akeem Sirleaf LBR DQ

Race D Wind: -0.3

1 Jelani Walker JAM 10.44

2 Marcus Parker USA 10.46

3 Burkheart Ellis BAR 10.72

4 Kevin Snead USA 10.74

5 Michael Bryan GER 10.86

6 Jacari Kennedy USA 10.90

Race E Wind: -0.3

1 Kuron Griffith BAR 10.56

2 James Bias Jr. USA 10.91

3 Norphe Royal USA 11.00

4 Gavin Colley IRL 11.49

200m Wind: 0.8

1 Mario Heslop USA 20.76

2 Andre Ewers JAM 21.02

3 Akeem Sirleaf LBR 21.07

4 Aldrich Bailey USA 21.23

5 Tevin Richardson USA 21.34

6 Marcus Parker USA 21.55

7 James Bias Jr. USA 22.25

400m

1 Trevor Stewart USA 45.91

2 Nathon Allen JAM 46.17

3 Emmanuel Korir KEN 46.22

4 Tyler Terry USA 46.46

5 Jaron Flournoy USA 47.27

6 Alonzo Russell BAH 47.78

Race B

1 Khallifah Rosser USA 46.27

2 Derrick Mokaleng RSA 46.43

3 Asa Guevara TTO 47.26

4 Karayme Bartley JAM 51.06

Akeem Bloomfield JAM DNF

Race C

1 Nathan Strother USA 46.97

2 Arinze Chance GUY 47.04

3 Paris Simmons USA 48.82

4 Va-Sheku Sheriff SLE 49.40

110m Hurdles Wind: 1.2

1 Devon Allen USA 13.17

2 Michael Dickson USA 13.35

3 Daniel Roberts USA 13.36

4 Aaron Mallett USA 13.52

5 Damion Thomas JAM 13.63

6 Ruebin Walters TTO 13.70

Race B Wind: 1.2

1 Paris Williams USA 13.81

2 Israel Nelson USA 13.86

3 Kyle Martin USA 14.48

400m Hurdles

1 CJ Allen USA 49.05

2 Amere Lattin USA 50.69

3 Andre Clarke JAM 51.26

Aldrich Bailey USA DNF

Race B

1 Abdelmalik Lahoulou ALG 51.44

2 Romel Lewis JAM 52.46

3 Nate Bruno USA 53.54

Long Jump

1 Tajay Gayle JAM 7.83 -0.9

2 Tristan James DMA 7.82 0.8

3 Tariq Evans USA 7.56 0.5

4 G.K.D.S. Piyarathna SRI 7.53 -1.2

5 Curtis Williams USA 7.42 -0.3

6 Shane Howard IRL 7.38 -0.8

7 Josh Colley USA 7.23 -0.4

8 Keaton Jones USA 7.16 0.8

9 Greg Henning USA 7.00 0.7

10 Holland Martin BAH 6.85 -1.4

11 Colm Bourke IRL 6.65 -1.9

Women 100m Wind: -0.1

1 Sha’Carri Richardson USA 11.27

2 TeeTee Terry USA 11.29

3 Marybeth Sant-Price USA 11.34

4 Kortnei Johnson USA 11.51

5 Maia McCoy USA 11.81

Race B Wind: -1.5

1 Aleia Hobbs USA 11.28

2 Brittany Brown USA 11.30

3 TeeTee Terry USA 11.34

4 Sha’Carri Richardson USA 11.37

5 Marybeth Sant-Price USA 11.38

6 Tamara Clark USA 11.43

7 Natalliah Whyte JAM 11.44

8 Shania Collins USA 11.51

Race C Wind: -0.4

1 Kayla White USA 11.30

2 Tamari Davis USA 11.38

3 Dezerea Bryant USA 11.42

4 Angie Annelus USA 11.44

5 Tynia Gaither BAH 11.46

6 Kortnei Johnson USA 11.56

7 English Gardner USA 11.62

8 Shockoria Wallace JAM 11.69

Race D Wind: -1.5

1 Ashanti Moore JAM 11.40

2 Shannon Ray USA 11.43

3 Kiara Parker USA 11.45

4 Liang Xiaojing CHN 11.48

5 Ashley Henderson USA 11.51

6 Maia McCoy USA 11.77

7 Khalifa St. Fort TTO 11.88

Race E Wind: -1.3

1 Murielle Ahouré CIV 11.56

2 Felicia Edwards USA 11.66

3 Kasheika Cameron JAM 11.73

4 Tristan Evelyn BAR 11.74

5 Lauren Rain Williams-James USA 11.74

6 Asha Philip GBR 11.78

7 Karel Elodie Ziketh CIV 12.04

Race F Wind: -0.5

1 Lynna Irby USA 11.57

2 Taylor Anderson USA 11.66

3 Jasmine Abrams GUY 11.72

4 Shyvonne Roxborough CAN 11.95

5 Hafsatu Kamara SLE 12.21

200m Wind: 0.3

1 Lauren Rain Williams-James USA 23.33

2 Felicia Edwards USA 23.93

3 Felicia Majors USA 24.50

Race B Wind: 0.8

1 A’Keyla Mitchell USA 23.40

2 Courtney Okolo USA 24.43

3 Samantha Gonzalez COL 24.57

4 Karel Elodie Ziketh CIV 25.09

5 Hafsatu Kamara SLE 25.56

400m

1 Lynna Irby USA 51.03

2 Jaide Stepter Baynes USA 51.15

3 Aliyah Abrams GUY 51.78

4 Wadeline Jonathas USA 51.95

5 Kyra Jefferson USA 52.16

6 Shafiqua Maloney VIN 52.84

Race B

1 NaAsha Robinson USA 51.88

2 Roneisha McGregor JAM 52.67

3 Junelle Bromfield JAM 53.08

4 Brittany Aveni USA 53.48

5 Shakima Wimbley USA 53.56

6 Natassha McDonald CAN 53.76

7 Jessica Beard USA 53.96

Race C

1 Kaylin Whitney USA 53.10

2 Cierra Dunston USA 54.04

3 Natasha Hastings USA 54.76

4 Felicia Majors USA 55.13

5 Elena Brown-Soler USA 55.75

6 T’Shelia Mungo USA 55.76

7 Abike Egbeniyi NGR 56.08

8 Kimberly Hyacinthe CAN 56.60

100m Hurdles Wind: -0.2

1 Britany Anderson JAM 12.59

2 Tonea Marshall USA 12.76

3 Chanel Brissett USA 12.77

4 Anna Cockrell USA 12.87

5 Cindy Sember GBR 12.89

6 Nia Ali USA 13.02

Race B Wind: -0.6

1 Sharika Nelvis USA 12.89

2 Mulern Jean HAI 13.09

3 Payton Chadwick USA 13.12

4 Jade Barber USA 13.13

5 Mariam Abdul-Rashid CAN 13.22

6 Dior Hall USA 13.24

7 Amber Hughes USA 13.28

8 Andrea Carolina Vargas CRC 13.47

9 Michelle Jenneke AUS 13.49

400m Hurdles

1 Shiann Salmon JAM 56.06

2 Andrenette Knight JAM 56.44

3 Anna Cockrell USA 56.72

4 Ashley Spencer USA 58.35

5 Tia Adana Belle BAR 1:00.86

Race B

1 Kaila Barber USA 56.78

2 Deonca Bookman USA 57.92

3 Kimisha Chambers JAM 58.24

4 Yanique Haye-Smith TKS 59.36

5 Andrea Foster GUY 59.69

6 Chloe Fair USA 1:00.44

High Jump

1 Inika McPherson USA 1.80

1.75/1 1.80/2 1.87/XXX